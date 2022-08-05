Rajiv Adatia On Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat's Break-Up: They Are Still Friends And Love Each Other A Lot

Rajiv Adatia, who was seen in Bigg Boss, surprised everyone by performing stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. His funny Hindi brings smile on everyone's face and he proved to be an entertainment package in Rohit Shetty hosted show. Recently, Rajiv spoke about his experience of doing Bigg Boss and KKK 12. He also spoke about Shamita Shetty (who is like his sister) and Raqesh Bapat's break-up.

About Shamita he said that he has known Shamita for years, and she is a very nice girl and a loyal friend. He added that it was easier for me to do the show with her. Talking about Shamita and Raqesh's break-up, Rajiv revealed that they tried their best to make the relationship work, but sometimes things don't work out. He said that they are still friends and love each other a lot.

Rajiv was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "When you are in a show like that, you get attached to people very quickly. Shamita and Raqesh tried to make the relationship work; they were dating when they came out of the show. There was a lot of love there, and there still is. But sometimes things don't work out - sometimes distance doesn't help, lifestyles don't match - and that's okay. Things change when you come out of the BB house. But they are still friends and love each other a lot. I think they are better as friends. I met Shamita after the breakup, and she is doing fine. They are both chilling."Talking about KKK 12, he said that he was offered the stunt-based reality show after he came out of the BB house, and he was the first confirmed contestant of KKK 12 and laughed saying that the makers didn't give him time to breathe. He said that he had best time on KKK set and made many good friends like Faisal Shaikh, Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair.

He said, "KKK is more about the mind than the body. I was the most unfit contestant to go for the show compared to the rest of the gang, but I wanted to prove to the audience that the show is not about one's body or physique. It's a mind game. And I think if you can control your mind, you can win the show."

About Bigg Boss, Rajiv said that he was offered the controversial reality show many times, but he wasn't sure about doing. He added that last year, his friends literally forced him to go for it. He said that when he was in the house, he didn't know what to do or didn't have any strategy. He added that he was himself; he is crazy in real life too- which is why he feels people connected with him as he feels he is very relatable. He concluded by saying that he received so much love and appreciation since then, and he is sure it will increase after KKK.