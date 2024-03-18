Bigg Boss 15 Star Pratik Sehajpal Talks About Getting THIS Gift From Salman Khan; Check DEETS

Pratik Sehajpal, known for his appearances on both Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15, recently shared insights into his admiration for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Reflecting on his time in the Bigg Boss house, Pratik fondly recounted an incident where Salman Khan generously gave him his own shirt during BB 15.

In an Interview with times of India , Pratik expressed how Salman Khan serves as a source of inspiration for him, not only as an actor but also as a person. He cited movies like "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and "Tere Naam" as particularly resonating with him, admiring both Salman's on-screen performances and his off-screen persona.

Regarding the possibility of collaborating with Salman Khan, Pratik expressed his eagerness to work with the Bollywood icon, citing the positive feedback he has received about him. While acknowledging that roles like Chulbul Pandey from the "Dabangg" series are exclusive to Salman Khan, Pratik expressed openness to similar roles, adding that he would infuse them with his own unique style.

Overall, Pratik Sehajpal's admiration for Salman Khan extends beyond just his acting prowess, encompassing his entire persona and personal journey, making him keen on the prospect of collaborating with the superstar in the future.