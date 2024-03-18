Bigg Boss 15 Star Pratik Sehajpal Talks About Getting THIS Gift From Salman Khan; Check DEETS

Pratik
Sehajpal,
known
for
his
appearances
on
both
Bigg
Boss
OTT
and
Bigg
Boss
15,
recently
shared
insights
into
his
admiration
for
Bollywood
superstar
Salman
Khan.
Reflecting
on
his
time
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house,
Pratik
fondly
recounted
an
incident
where
Salman
Khan
generously
gave
him
his
own
shirt
during
BB
15.
In
an
Interview
with
times
of
India
,
Pratik
expressed
how
Salman
Khan
serves
as
a
source
of
inspiration
for
him,
not
only
as
an
actor
but
also
as
a
person.
He
cited
movies
like
"Bajrangi
Bhaijaan" and
"Tere
Naam"
as
particularly
resonating
with
him,
admiring
both
Salman's
on-screen
performances
and
his
off-screen
persona.
Regarding
the
possibility
of
collaborating
with
Salman
Khan,
Pratik
expressed
his
eagerness
to
work
with
the
Bollywood
icon,
citing
the
positive
feedback
he
has
received
about
him.
While
acknowledging
that
roles
like
Chulbul
Pandey
from
the
"Dabangg" series
are
exclusive
to
Salman
Khan,
Pratik
expressed
openness
to
similar
roles,
adding
that
he
would
infuse
them
with
his
own
unique
style.
Overall,
Pratik
Sehajpal's
admiration
for
Salman
Khan
extends
beyond
just
his
acting
prowess,
encompassing
his
entire
persona
and
personal
journey,
making
him
keen
on
the
prospect
of
collaborating
with
the
superstar
in
the
future.