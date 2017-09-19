 »   »   » Rana Daggubati Bags A Hollywood Offer!

Rana Daggubati is now the Midas of Tollywood, as anything touched by him is turning gold.

Firstly, it was the movie The Ghazi Attack, which turned to be a super hit at the box office followed by the monstrous success of Baahubali - The Conclusion and then the political potboiler, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, which cemented a formidable spot for the tall and swanky actor in Tollywood. Yes, Rana Daggubati, who is not just on a roll but also is carefully devising his career with some smart choices.

Rana's small screen venture too, has been successful as his reality web series, No 1 Yaari With Rana, is a super success and is popular amongst audience.

The latest news from the Daggubati camp is the news of Rana Daggubati featuring in a Hollywood movie. Wow! That's quite a news for the T-town fans now.

Rana Daggubati is now all set to make his grand Hollywood debut through a period film based in India. After playing a naval officer in Sankalp Reddy's war film, The Ghazi Attack which was based on the mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi during the Indo-Pak war in 1971, the 32-year-old eligible bachelor would reportedly play the role of a scientist who tries to decode the reason for the disappearance of the 1888 steamship, Vijl.

'Vijil: Mystery of the Phantom Ship,' is based on a giant ship 'Vijil' also known as SS Vaitarna, disappeared with more than 700 passengers on November 8, 1888, off the coast in Saurashtra in a cyclonic storm.

The film will be scripted by Yogesh Joshi and directed by Dhwanil Mehta. Rana Daggubati, as confirmed, would be donning the role of a scientist who will be on a mission to find the disappearance of the ship.

"Rana loved the script and was in London recently to meet the filmmakers for a discussion. Many of the dialogues will be in English. The makers are currently on a recce for suitable locations. The film is expected to roll by mid-2018," informs a source close to the development.

Rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalized and an official press meet from the team could be expected soon.