Brochevarevarura Twitter Review: The Sree Vishnu Movie Garners Positive Responses!

#Brochevarevarura First Half Report



Very Good First Half



Positives : Hilarious Comedy Scenes,

Interesting Plot, Interval Scene@sreevishnuoffl ,@priyadarshi_i & @eyrahul Steals the Show..@i_nivethathomas is excellent role.. — Movies Box Office (@MovieBoxoffice5) June 28, 2019

Super comedy. Super hit movie

Should watch #Brochevarevarura — Ukr Abhishek (@UkrAbhishek) June 28, 2019

Enduko telidu kani I admire Sree Vishnu genuinely. Kontha mandi ni chuste vallu success aithe bagundu ani strong vibes vastai. He's one such guy for me.#Brochevarevarura — Kittu (@Yama_Doobu) June 28, 2019

#Brochevarevarura

Simple and good.. go watch this weekend 👍 — Vicky 🏏 (@VICKY__264) June 28, 2019

Brochevarevarura had promised to offer umpteen number of fun-filled moments and it seems like it has lived up to the promise. Here is a tweet that indicates that Brochevarevarura is a fun-filled movie.