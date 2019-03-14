English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Swathi Naidu Gives A Brutal Response To A Shocking Question About Her Husband's Virginity

    By Staff
    |

    Swathi Naidu, best-known for her bold YouTube videos, got married to her boyfriend Avinash last month and began a new chapter in life. As expected, this created a great deal of buzz in her circle for a variety of reasons. The outspoken lady recently appeared on a show and answered a few questions about her personal life. During the interview, the anchor asked her whether her husband is a virgin or not.

    Replying to the odd question, she boldly said that her husband is not a virgin and added that he had relationships with other women prior to their marriage.

    Swathi Naidu

    Swathi went on to state that men should not be believed when they talk about their virginity as most often they lie about the topic. Justifying her stand, she said that men find it difficult to control their feelings. These are some bold statements which might ruffle a few feathers.

    In case you did not know, Swathi has been quite vocal about her personal life these days. A few days ago, she had revealed that she was in a live-in relationship with Avinash for eight months prior to their marriage. She also claimed that she would continue doing bold movies even after marriage.

    Interestingly, Swathi and Avinash faced tremendous opposition from their respective families when they shared their marriage plans. However, the relationship survived these challenges and the two got married.

    Let's hope that they stay away from controversies and have a good married life.

    Most Read: Swathi Naidu First Night Controversy: Sri Reddy Makes An NSFW Remark About The Issue

    Read more about: swathi naidu
    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 18:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue