F3 Day 18 Box Office Collection: Venkatesh-Varun Tej Starrer Comedy Drama Continues Its Run At Theatres

Director
Anil
Ravipudi's
F3
starring
Venkatesh
and
Varun
Tej
in
the
lead
roles
is
continuing
to
play
in
theatres.
The
movie,
which
is
released
as
a
sequel
to
2019's
F2,
involving
the
same
cast
and
crew,
comes
across
as
a
slapstick
comedy.
With
great
focus
on
scenes
that
are
aimed
at
evoking
laughter,
the
movie's
premise
is
set
on
the
backdrop
of
a
billionaire
old
man
in
search
of
his
estranged
son.
The
main
cast-
Venkatesh,
Varun
Tej
Tamannaah,
and
Vennela
Kishore
try
to
convince
the
old
man,
played
by
Murali
Sharma,
that
they
are
his
estranged
son
and
rightful
heir.
The
movie
showcased
the
actors
in
a
more
relaxed
setup
because
the
team
has
come
together
once
again.
In
addition
to
the
existing
cast
of
Pragathi,
Pradeep,
Annapurnamma,
Y
Vijaya,
Rajendra
Prasad,
and
Raghu
Babu,
seasoned
comedians
like
Sunil,
Ali,
Vennela
Kishore,
Murali
Sharma,
Srikanth
Iyengar,
Sonal
Chauhan
have
been
roped
in
for
F3.
Let
us
take
a
look
at
the
box
office
collection
of
F3