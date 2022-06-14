    For Quick Alerts
      F3 Day 18 Box Office Collection: Venkatesh-Varun Tej Starrer Comedy Drama Continues Its Run At Theatres

      Director Anil Ravipudi's F3 starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead roles is continuing to play in theatres. The movie, which is released as a sequel to 2019's F2, involving the same cast and crew, comes across as a slapstick comedy.

      F3 Day 18 Box Office Collection

      With great focus on scenes that are aimed at evoking laughter, the movie's premise is set on the backdrop of a billionaire old man in search of his estranged son. The main cast- Venkatesh, Varun Tej Tamannaah, and Vennela Kishore try to convince the old man, played by Murali Sharma, that they are his estranged son and rightful heir.

      The movie showcased the actors in a more relaxed setup because the team has come together once again. In addition to the existing cast of Pragathi, Pradeep, Annapurnamma, Y Vijaya, Rajendra Prasad, and Raghu Babu, seasoned comedians like Sunil, Ali, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyengar, Sonal Chauhan have been roped in for F3.

      Let us take a look at the box office collection of F3

      F3 Day 18 Box Office Collection

      Nizam: Rs 18.06 Crore
      Ceeded: Rs 6.12 Crore
      UA: Rs 6.02 Crore
      East: Rs 3.39 Crore
      West: Rs 2.45 Crore
      Guntur: Rs 3.26 Crore
      Krishna: Rs 2.87 Crore
      Nellore: Rs 1.75 Crore
      AP-TG Total: Rs 43.92 Crore (Rs 70.80 Crore Gross)
      KA+ROI: Rs 3.02 Crore
      OS: Rs 7.11 Crore
      Total Worldwide: Rs 54.05 Crore (Rs 90.72 Crore Gross)

      The film was bankrolled by Dil Raju, and Devi Sri Prasad scored music for the film. Pooja Hegde appeared in a special dance number 'Life Ante Itta Undala' in the movie.

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 12:16 [IST]
      X