Thank You Teaser Review: Naga Chaitanya-Vikram K Kumar's Movie Looks Promising

After the success of Sekhar Kammula's Love Story, Naga Chaitanya has put his professional life ahead of his personal life and is involved in various projects.

His upcoming flick with director Vikram K Kumar, Thank You is almost ready to hit the screens. The makers of the film released a promotional teaser on May 25.

The teaser gave a glimpse into the film's story where the hero is shown as an egoistic and selfish person, who believes in only his hard work and his merit. The various stages of his life, the women he is involved with during each phase of his life are touched upon. He finally comes to realize his mistakes and makes an attempt to change himself. In short, the movie is about a selfish guy who comes around at last, feeling gratitude and says thank you. Well at least this is what we could derive from the teaser.

The film's team is quite confident about the film given the fact that its director is someone who always thinks out-of-the-box.

Naga Chaitanya is paired opposite Raashi Khanna for the second time after Venky Mama. In addition, Avika Gor, Malavika Nair are also part of it. Thank You is slated for a theatrical release on July 8.

PC Sreeram has been roped in to wield the camera for this movie while S Thaman is composing tunes. The film's story has been rendered by BVS Ravi. Thank You is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Meanwhile, Vikram K Kumar has directed Naga Chaitanya in Manam. The movie was released eight years ago and to mark the occassion, the actor-director duo have posed for a picture which was posted by Vikram on his Twitter.

Naga Chaitanya is also making his debut on OTT with Amazon Prime Video's production titled Dootha.