Unstoppable 2 Promo: The New Season Of The NBK Talk Show With Chandrababu Naidu Is A Befitting Start

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who are related in many ways to each other have hit the headlines again. This time though, the duo is going to serve a delicacy to the fans in the form of Balakrishna's entertaining talk show Unstoppable 2. The second installment of this highly successful show will begin its digital premiere on Aha Video from October 14.

According to the latest promo released by the show makers, Balakrishna and Chandrababu Naidu have kept aside their political talk. Balakrishna, who has a timing and wit of his own made the political leader let his guards down.

A whiff of the most awaited conversation and interview with Chandrababu Naidu is out through the promo that has gone viral on the internet. The promo assured a fun-filled conversation on the Season 2 of Balakrishna's talk show Unstoppable with NBK.

Official Twitter handles of Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party shared the trailers in which the brother-in-law duo could be seen having a free wheeling chit chat about a lot of things people would want to know about Naidu.

Balakrishna also showered praises on Naidu for being a visionary and made him blush. Chandrababu Naidu also said that he had a lot of many romantic encounters in his student life than what Balakrishna had in the movies.

Interestingly, when asked about his best friend, Chandrababu Naidu names late former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy whose son and current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh is a rival to Naidu.

Naidu's son, Balakrishna's son-in-law, and Telugu Desam Party's general secretary Nara Lokesh also joins the show and tells Balakrishna that his father would don the same outfit even if he goes to Maldives in response to a question by latter about Naidu's dress code.

Lokesh also played host for a while and questioned his father-in-law Balakrishna. The episode is also likely to discuss major events related to the duo in the past that changed the political scenario of the state.

Unstoppable with NBK revealed a new dimension of Balakrishna as he interviewed several big wigs from the cinema industry in his own style.