Legend Re-release Trailer Release Time: Nandamuri Balakrishna-Boyapati Srinu's EPIC Film To Hit Screens Again

Nandamuri
Balakrishna
Legend
Re-release
Trailer
Release
Time:
Legend
is
the
second
consecutive
blockbuster
from
the
combination
of
Nandamuri
Balakrishna
and
Boyapati
Srinu.
Released
back
in
2014,
Legend
was
a
box
office
hit
cementing
Balakrishna's
position
as
the
box
office
legend
with
Boyapati
Srinu
as
director.
The
duo
delivered
blockbusters
later
in
the
following
years
as
well.
Legend
was
first
theatrically
opened
to
a
super
hit
response
on
March
28
2014.
The
movie
made
about
Rs
70
Crore
at
the
box
office.
The
movie's
latest
remastered
4K
version
is
gearing
up
for
a
theatrical
re-release.
On
March
30,
Legend
will
hit
the
select
screens
in
the
two
Telugu-speaking
states,
becoming
one
of
the
films
to
re-release
in
Tollywood.
Legend
Synopsis
Krishna
is
a
happy-go-lucky
youngster
who
resides
in
Dubai.
He
falls
in
love
with
Sneha
and
when
it
is
time
for
them
to
get
married,
Krishna
comes
to
India
to
seek
his
grandmother's
blessings.
But,
Jeetendra,
a
gangster
plots
revenge
with
his
gang
on
Krishna.
Legend
Re-Release
Trailer
Release
Date
The
trailer
of
the
upgraded
4k
version
of
Nandamuri
Balakrishna's
Legend
movie
is
going
to
release
in
the
theatres
amid
excitement
on
March
30.
The
movie's
theatrical
trailer
will
be
out
at
6
PM
on
March
25.
Legend
Cast
Legend
movie
stars
Nandamuri
Balakrishna,
Sonal
Chauhan,
Radhika
Apte,
Jagapathi
Babu,
Ajay,
Brahmaji,
Chalapathi
Rao,
Brahmanandam,
Armen
Greyg,
Narendra
Jha,
Kamal
Kamaraju,
Kaveri,
Sujata
Kumar,
Hamsa
Nandini,
Rao
Ramesh,
Jayaparakash
Reddy,
Sameer,
and
Shatru
among
others
in
key
roles.
Legend
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Boyapati
Srinu,
the
movie
has
its
dialogues
written
by
M
Rathnam.
Ram
Achanta,
Gopichand
Achanta,
Anil
Sunkara,
and
Sai
Korrapati
produced
the
movie
under
the
14
Reels
Entertainment
and
Varahi
Chalana
Chitram
banners.
C
Ram
Prasad
cranked
the
camera
and
Kotagiri
Venkateswara
Rao
worked
as
the
editor.
Devi
Sri
Prasad
composed
the
entire
film's
background
score
and
music.