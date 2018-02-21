Home | Top Listing

Best Bollywood Movies Based On War

Published: Wednesday, February 21, 2018, 12:37 PM [IST]
War movies are produced very rarely in Bollywood, when compared to other genres. It's only because of the toil faced by prodution team to stay staunch to the character, costume design and story. Today, we present to you the list of best Bollywood movies based on war.

1. Border

Critics Review

Genre

Action ,Drama

Release Date

13 Jun 1997

Cast

Sunny Deol,Jackie Shroff

Story

Border takes on an epic tale young men and war. Based on a true story, the film is set during the 1971 war between rival nations India and Pakistan. In the ...

2. Lakshya

Critics Review

Genre

War

Release Date

18 Jun 2004

Cast

Amitabh Bachchan,Hrithik Roshan

Story

Lakshya movie is about character Karan who is a lazy man, who is good for nothing. He lives on the income generated by his father and elder brother, who run ...

3. 1971

Critics Review

Genre

Action ,Drama

Release Date

09 Mar 2007

Cast

Manoj Bajpayee,Ravi Kishan

Story

All the prisoners of war (POWs) of 1971 Indo-Pak war have been moved to a temporary but heavily fortified prison camp; much to amazement of Maj. Suraj Singh ...

