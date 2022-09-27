Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol's psychological thriller Chup: Revenge Of The Artist released in theatres last week (September 23, 2022). Also starring Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt in key roles, the R Balki-directorial revolves around a serial killer who targets film critics for being dishonest while reviewing movies.

Upon its release in theatres, Chup: Revenge Of The Artist opened to positive reviews from the critics and the audience. The Dulquer-Sunny starrer opened on an impressive note due to slash in the ticket rates on World Cinema Day and minted an opening collection of Rs 2.80 Crore.

The movie collected Rs 2.07 Crore and Rs 2.25 Crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively, resulting into an opening weekend of Rs 7.38 Crore. Overseas, the film minted a box office collection of Rs 3 Crore. According to early estimates, Chup: Revenge Of The Artist witnessed a significant drop on Monday and collected Rs 85 Lakh.

The four-day box office collection now stands around Rs 8.23 Crore (nett).

Day 1- Rs 3.06 Crore

Day 2- Rs 2.07 Crore

Day 3- Rs 2.25 Crore

Day 4- Rs 0.85 Crore (estimated)

With the price rates reduced to Rs 100 now owing to Navratri, it needs to be seen whether the film rakes in some more moolah before Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha hits the big screens this Friday (September 30). Meanwhile, according to makers, Chup: Revenge Of The Artist recovered all costs through the digital and satellite portals even before its theatrical release.

Chup: Revenge Of The Artist is R Balki's fourth directorial venture in Bollywood after Cheeni Kum (2007), Paa (2009) and Ki & Ka (2016).