Dulquer Salmaan On Comparisons Between Sita Ramam And Veer-Zaara: There Is Only One Shah Rukh Khan

Dulquer Salmaan is currently basking in the success of his recent release, Hanu Raghavapudi's classic love story Sita Ramam co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna. While the film received a lot of praise and love from the critics and the audiences, a section of netizens compared it with Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta's 2004 cross-border romantic film Veer-Zaara for its vintage feel and old world charm.

Recently, at the success press conference of Sita Ramam in Mumbai, Dulquer addressed these comparisons and called them as 'unfair'. While he admitted that he might have subconsiously taken inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan as he is a role model for everyone, he added that it's like insulting the superstar to compare both of them.

Sharing that he is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan both on and off screen, Dulquer said, "He is such a model for all of us to follow. How he treats people, how he talks to them, how respectful he is with women. He is very special. I have grown up watching and loving his films like 'DDLJ'. He has always been an inspiration."

The Chup actor added, "So, I am sure I have had influences in maybe how I interact with people, subconsciously. But comparing him to me is like insulting him because there is only one Shah Rukh Khan."

Sita Ramam revolves around an orphan soldier, Lieutenant Ram whose life changes after he receives a letter from a girl named Sita. On the other hand, Veer-Zaara tells the love story of an Indian air force pilot and a Pakistani girl. Both the movies turned out to be money spinners at the box office.