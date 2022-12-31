Anshula Kapoor's Lovey-Dovey IG Reel Causes Netizens To CONFUSE BF Rohan Thakkar With Arjit Singh
Social media influencer and veteran producer Boney Kapoor's daughter, Anshula Kapoor, keeps her Instagram followers entertained with cute glimpses from her exciting life and vacations. Anushla, who is quite active on social media from time to time, shares pictures from her outings that also feature her screenwriter boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar. Anshula and Rohan have been rumoured to be dating for a long time, although they haven't confirmed it publicly.
Meanwhile, on Saturday (December 31), Anshula Kapoor shared a lovey-dovey reel on her gram. Sharing a GIF photo strip with Rohan, she captioned her post, "Dear 2022, thank you for the laughs, lessons, memories, tears & firsts.. Dare I say, here's to an even better 2023?" In the reel, both Anshula and Rohan are seen making weird faces as Thank you for the happiest year of my life by Jaymes Young plays in the background. They both look super cute together.
The couple appears to be very in love, as their smile reflects their joy at being together. Anshula's gratitude post as the year ends at the same time shows the positive attitude the influencer has towards life. Meanwhile, her love-up GIF is also receiving praise from social media users. Many of her fans expressed their best wishes for Anshula in the comments section. However, surprisingly, some mistook Rohan Thakakr for singer Arjit Singh.
Watch the video here:-
A user confused Rohan Thakakr for Arjit Singh and wrote, "For a second I thought it was Arijit Singh." At the same time, several of her fans dropped red heart emoticons and called the couple adorable. While some in the comments section wondered if Rohan and Anshula were dating?
Check out some of the comments here. "Stay blessed," wrote one, while another said, "Your simplicity and honesty attracts alot.." One of Anshula's fans said, "Wishing you both a great future." One said, "So cute!," while one commented, "Happy new year! Cute couple!" Another comment read, "You two look really adorable together."
Anshula Kapoor celebrated her 32nd birthday on December 29th. Her big brother, actor Arjun Kapoor, shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram account with a gem from their childhood. His caption goes as, "My co-rider for life !!! We in this together... good, bad or ugly... Happy bday lil sister." He also tagged Anshula and added, "you deserve the best always!," followed by hashtags such as "happy birthday," and "little sister."
For the unversed, Anshula Kapoor is producer Boney Kapoor's daughter from his first wife, Mona Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are her half sisters. Though she did not venture into Bollywood like her brother Arjun Kapoor, she is a popular social media influencer and also speaks on body positivity.
