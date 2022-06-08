Arjun Kapoor On Trolls Targeting Malaika & His Sisters Janhvi, Khushi & Anshula: It Shows Their Upbringing

Arjun Kapoor is quite protective of his family and his near and dear ones. Whenever the trolls target them, the actor never refrains from reacting strongly. Arjun and his actress-girlfriend Malaika Arora were trolled over their age gap when they went public with their relationship. Arjun's sisters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi also find themselves at the receiving end of the netizens.

In his recent chat with Etimes, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor opened up on trolls attacking his family. Arjun said that they are easy targets because they are public figures. He further added that the trolls will never be able to stand in front of him and attack him because then he'll be able to give it back.

ETimes quoted him as saying, "It shows their upbringing. It shows their thought process and it shows what they are made of. It doesn't reflect badly on me. It reflects badly on them. They can hide behind nameless facades eventually, they know who they are...They are living a fake life and typing stuff to get their frustration out. You also have to understand there is a lot of angst in this country about a lot of things and we are very easy targets...If I go to your (trolls) building and write something derogatory about you on your notice board, it will be gossiped about in society. So when you write such stuff about me, think about how it would feel if I write similar things about your mother, sister, daughter or any family member on your notice board."

He further continued, "Imagine what people like us have to go through. I'm very thick-skinned. I've had my family members go through it because of me. My sister (Anshula Kapoor) had to suffer on the accord for me being Arjun Kapoor. It is not her fault. I don't have anything against people having an opinion but when they get personal, I just feel they have to introspect and look at the fact that they will not be able to cope with it if I had the ability. If I stand up in front of them and talk, I can give it back to them, they will not come and stand in front of me...People are just having fun at the risk of Bollywood."

With regard to work, Arjun has some exciting projects lined up. This includes Mohit Suri's thriller Ek Villain Returns, Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut Kuttey and Ajay Bahl's The Lady Killer.