Anshula Kapoor Shares Mirror Selfie For A Self Love Post, Fans Praise Star Kid For Weight Loss Transformation

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor revealed the result of her hard work on Friday, February 25. The star kid took to her Instagram account and shared a post on self-love featuring a before-after picture of her weight transformation.

Anshula shared a mirror selfie and penned a note on how people should appreciate their body. She wrote, "Take your make up off, Let your hair down. Take a breath Look into the mirror, at yourself Don't you like you? Cause I like you."

Notably, the quote comes from singer and songwriter Colbie Caillat, take a look at the post,

Fans and followers dropped heart emojis in the comments section and showed support for Anshula's epic transformation. Actor Bhakhtyar Irani also left a comment saying, "Wooowwww check out the weight loss 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥fire hai."

Commenting on the transformation one fan wrote, "Wow shocking transformation.😍 waiting to see you on screen." Another added, "Wow you've lost so much weight @anshulakapoor looking fab."

Recently, Anshula's sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor shared a heartwarming throwback picture to mark the legendary star Sridevi's fourth death anniversary on Thursday (February 24).

Taking to her Instagram Story, Janhvi Kapoor dropped an old photo of Sridevi and wrote a heartfelt caption. Khushi too posted a picture from the time she was a little baby. In the picture, she can be seen sitting in her mother's lap as the two of them smile for the camera. Anshula Kapoor reacted to the post with red heart emojis.

For those unversed, Anshula and Arjun are the children of film producer Boney Kapoor from his first marriage to Mona Kapoor. He then married Sridevi.