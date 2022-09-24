Juhi Chawla On Star Kids Varun Dhawan And Suhana Khan: None Of Them Takes Their Status Lightly

After being away from the silver screen for so long, Juhi Chawla finally made her OTT debut in the web series Hush Hush, which aired on Amazon Prime Video on September 22. In a career spanning four decades, Chawla has worked with numerous co-stars and has watched their kids grow up and enter the entertainment industry. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Juhi addresses seeing the star kids grow up and how they hard work for their roles.

Juhi revealed that Kiara Advani is the daughter of her childhood friend. She also spoke about Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, and David Dhawan's son, Varun Dhawan. She said that the kids all grew up in front of her and it's amazing to see them perform. She added, "When I first shot with David Ji in Swarg, his sons were kids. Now they have all become movie stars. So it's just wonderful to see how talented they are."

She revealed that none of the star kids take things for granted just because of their privilege. She said, "All of them really work hard. None of them takes it lightly that I am a star kid, so I'll just arrive on sets and things will just happen."

Varun recently appeared in the semi-blockbuster Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Singh. Suhana Khan, on the other hand, is working with Zoya Akhtar on her upcoming Netflix project The Archies, where she will be starring with Sridevi's daughter, Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda.

Apart from Juhi Chawla, Hush Hush also stars Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, Ayesha Jhulka, and Karishma Tanna.