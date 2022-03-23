Juhi Chawla Reveals Why She Was More Insecure Of Rishi Kapoor While Working In Sharmaji Namkeen

Juhi Chawla and late actor Rishi Kapoor were one of the most loved pairs in the Hindi film industry who featured together in films like Bol Radha Bol, Eena Meena Deeka, Daraar, and many others. Rishi Kapoor's swan song Sharmaji Namkeen which is up next for release, is the last time when we will get to watch these two acclaimed actors together.

In her recent interaction with a leading tabloid, Juhi shared her experience of working with the late actor on Sharmaji Namkeen. Calling it a mixed bag of emotions and a big achievement, the Darr actress said that she is happy and grateful that the actor could complete the film. She added that Sharmaji Namkeen was a film tailor-made for Rishi Kapoor.

Talking about the late actor, Juhi told ETimes, "I loved working with Chintu ji. I've worked with him since the early days of my career, and then off and on again, and Sharmaji Namkeen was such a wonderful script. When I heard it, I have to just confess, as an actor, this was a film tailor-made for him."

She continued, "When Hitesh was narrating the film to me with the dialogues, I could imagine in my head, how Chintu ji would do it. It's a wonderful, warm, heartwarming film. Unfortunately, we lost him. And by just working with him in the last few days, when I did join the movie, I learnt so much just in those couple of days from him as an actor. His every take on the sets... (when) Chintu ji's shot would happen, I would be watching him either on the monitor or in person because I'm standing in front of him. And his shots were just so wonderful. As an actor, I started becoming more insecure and envious of Chintu ji, because he was doing so fabulously."

Sharmaji Namkeen revolves around a retired widower who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a women's kitty group. The film is slated to release on March 31 on Amazon Prime Video.