Madhuri Dixit Doesn't Find Fault With 90s Heroes Still Playing "Lover Boy"

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit has been around for over two decades now. She is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actresses the Hindi Film Industry has ever produced. Through her films, Dixit has proved her acting mettle and has, over the years, earned a loyal fan base for herself. After her stint in Netflix's Fame Game, the actress is currently gearing up for her next OTT release, Maja Ma, which is a family entertainer.

The film's trailer was unveiled on Thursday, where Madhuri expressed how the heroines from the 90s are doing much-evolved films than their male co-actors.

At the launch event of the film, Dixit elaborated how OTT platforms have been helpful to female actors in getting good work even in their 40s. She also stated that the stories told in the OTT space are more mature than in previous decades.

The actress further said that she loves doing roles that talk about women empowerment. Making a reference to her old films like Raja, Mrityudand, and Anjaam, Madhuri highlighted that she had always gone for roles that had an essence.

According to a report by Indian Express, the actress said, "I've played a mother earlier too. But then I think they didn't know what to do with women in this age group. Because of OTT and the kind of stories that are being told, there are no commercial constraints to make the film a hit. Of course, commercial films are changing as well. Look at films like Badhaai Ho, where a woman is the protagonist. She was not like a 16-year-old girl running around trees. Stories are maturing, the audience is maturing, and storytelling is maturing. People are consuming better content. There are so many stories about women that are being made. Hence so many good roles for female actors."

Noting that the 90s actresses are getting more evolved roles as compared to their male co-stars, Madhuri jokingly commented that women are more mature than men and that she cannot blame the heroes for working in the same kinds of commercial films as before. "I cannot blame the heroes also because the kind of commercial films that are made, they need to do song, dance and all. So, they are always looking for something that keeps them young, which is not bad," the actress added.

The dancing diva also said that she and other actresses like Juhi Chawla and Raveen Tandon are doing well "because we are going forward in life and we are true to ourselves on screen as well."

Maja Ma is a family entertainer about a Gujarati family, directed by Anand Tiwari. Actor Gajraj Rao will be seen as Maduhri's husband. The other supporting cast members include Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Malhar Thakar, and Ninad Kamat. The film will premiere on Prime Video on October 6.