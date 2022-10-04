After her enthralling performance in the Netflix series The Fame Game, Bollywood's 'dhak dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit has another release lined up these week. We are talking about Anand Tiwari's upcoming Amazon Prime film Maja Ma.
Maja Ma First Review: Karan Johar Calls Madhuri Dixit 'A Pleasure To Watch'; Demands A Spin-Off
Ahead of the film's digital premiere, the makers hosted a special screening which was attended by celebrities like Karan Johar, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and many others. Besides them, the film's screening was also attended by the cast- Madhuri Dixit, Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, and Srishti Shrivastava.
Later, Karan Johar took to his Instagram page to drop his review of the Madhuri Dixit-starrer. Sharing a poster of the film, he showered praise on the actress and called her 'luminious and stunning.'
The ace filmmaker wrote, "A brave, poignant and to add an audience pleaser... this dramedy hits the spot with its relentless storytelling... oscillating between emotion and humour... you walk out with a feeling of sunshine... mainly because of the luminous and stunning Madhuri Dixit, who plays Pallavi with so much integrity and poise... she is just a pleasure to watch in every frame."
He also lauded the film's cast and crew, and added that he wanted a 'spin off.'
"Kudos to the entire cast... Gajraj, Ritwick, Barkha, Shrishti, Simone... all performances are on point and top notch! I am obsessed with Sheeba and Rajit, who play BOB and PAM with sheer genius! They are howlarious (hilarious)! I want a spin-off please!!! Congratulations to Anand Tiwari for directing a challenging narrative with such ease and craft... to team Prime Video for their first smashing original! Watch this gem and you will have a 'Maja Ma (fun)' time..." he signed off his post.
Maja Ma revolves around a middle-class Gujarati housewife whose secret from her past unwittingly becomes a hurdle in her son's marriage and forces her to examine her identity. The family dramedy is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on October 6, 2022.
- New OTT Releases To Watch Out For This Week: Maja Ma, Karthikeya 2, Raksha Bandhan & More
- Madhuri Dixit Doesn't Find Fault With 90s Heroes Still Playing A 'Lover Boy'
- Navratri 2022 Day 1 (White): Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra & Others Give Us Ethnic Wear Cues
- Khatron Ke Khiladi Grand Finale Part 1: Literally A Shocking Elimination
- From Madhuri Dixit To Kajol, OTT Is The New Career-Reviving Playground For 90's Actresses
- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Karan Johar Shares 'Jhalak' Of First Episode, Video Will Raise Your Excitement
- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Launch: Nia, Dheeraj & Others Attend; Here's What Happened When Exes Urfi-Paras Met
- Actor Mahi Goswami Says I Am Inspired By Madhuri Dixit
- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Makers Drop Promos Featuring Gashmeer-Nora, Amruta-Madhuri & Karan Johar-Maniesh Paul
- Subhash Ghai Reveals Pardes Was First Offered To Madhuri Dixit; 'I Realised That I Would Not...'
- COLORS Returns With The Most Loved Celebrity Dance Reality Show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
- 20 Years Of Devdas: Makers Say SRK-Aishwarya-Madhuri's Film Sparks Love, Longing & Romance Even Today