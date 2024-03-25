Madhuri Dixit Opens Up About Her Struggles with 'Wardi' Role and Scenes

Madhuri
Dixit,
the
beloved
Bollywood
actress,
is
celebrated
for
her
acting
and
dancing
talents,
as
well
as
her
beauty
and
charm.
Over
the
years,
she
has
captured
the
hearts
of
fans
and
worked
alongside
top
actors
from
the
80s
and
90s.
Recently,
stories
about
her
experiences
on
the
set
of
the
film
'Wardi',
where
she
starred
opposite
Jackie
Shroff,
have
resurfaced
on
social
media.
In
'Wardi',
Madhuri
portrayed
a
cancer
patient,
a
role
that
offered
limited
screen
time
and
required
her
to
perform
bold
scenes.
Despite
the
film's
success,
Madhuri
was
not
pleased
with
her
part,
feeling
embarrassed
about
the
intimate
scenes.
Similarly,
Jackie
Shroff,
known
for
his
"Sexy
Shroff" persona,
shared
his
discomfort
with
such
scenes.
He
admitted
to
feeling
shy
about
kissing
Madhuri
in
'Wardi',
revealing
he
would
drink
brandy
to
ease
his
nerves.
Jackie's
career
spans
over
40
years
during
which
he
has
been
paired
with
leading
actresses
in
numerous
films.
Despite
his
macho
image,
he
confessed
to
avoiding
kissing
scenes
whenever
possible.
Following
'Wardi',
Madhuri
and
Jackie
collaborated
again
in
'Ram
Lakhan',
a
blockbuster
hit.
However,
it
was
'Tezaab'
that
catapulted
Madhuri
to
stardom
overnight.
Despite
her
successful
career
and
memorable
roles,
Madhuri
regrets
doing
bold
scenes
and
taking
on
a
minor
role
in
'Wardi'.
Her
candid
reflections
on
these
experiences
highlight
the
challenges
actors
face
in
balancing
personal
comfort
with
professional
demands.