Madhuri Dixit Opens Up About Her Struggles with 'Wardi' Role and Scenes

Madhuri Dixit, the beloved Bollywood actress, is celebrated for her acting and dancing talents, as well as her beauty and charm. Over the years, she has captured the hearts of fans and worked alongside top actors from the 80s and 90s. Recently, stories about her experiences on the set of the film 'Wardi', where she starred opposite Jackie Shroff, have resurfaced on social media.

In 'Wardi', Madhuri portrayed a cancer patient, a role that offered limited screen time and required her to perform bold scenes. Despite the film's success, Madhuri was not pleased with her part, feeling embarrassed about the intimate scenes. Similarly, Jackie Shroff, known for his "Sexy Shroff" persona, shared his discomfort with such scenes. He admitted to feeling shy about kissing Madhuri in 'Wardi', revealing he would drink brandy to ease his nerves.

Jackie's career spans over 40 years during which he has been paired with leading actresses in numerous films. Despite his macho image, he confessed to avoiding kissing scenes whenever possible. Following 'Wardi', Madhuri and Jackie collaborated again in 'Ram Lakhan', a blockbuster hit. However, it was 'Tezaab' that catapulted Madhuri to stardom overnight.

Despite her successful career and memorable roles, Madhuri regrets doing bold scenes and taking on a minor role in 'Wardi'. Her candid reflections on these experiences highlight the challenges actors face in balancing personal comfort with professional demands.