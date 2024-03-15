Madhubala Biopic Announced; Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit, Which Actress Should Play Lead Role?

Madhubala
Biopic:
The
biopic
of
yesteryear
actress
Madhubala
has
been
in
the
news
multiple
times.
Earlier,
there
were
reports
of
a
film
being
made
on
the
life
of
the
late
actress,
but
today,
finally,
it
has
been
officially
announced.
The
movie
will
be
produced
by
Sony
Pictures,
and
directed
by
Jasmeet
K
Reen
who
had
helmed
Alia
Bhatt
starrer
Darlings.
Sony
Pictures
took
to
social
media
to
make
an
official
announcement
about
the
film.
They
posted,
"#ExcitingNews!
We're
thrilled
to
announce
our
upcoming
film
honouring
the
legendary
Madhubala,
the
epitome
of
grace
and
talent.
Stay
tuned
for
updates!
#MadhubalaFilm
@DJasmeet
,
@SinghhPrashant
,
@MadhuryaVinay
,
#MadhurBhushan,
#ArvindMalviya,
@ThoughtsBrewing
,
@MadhubalaVentur."
Which
Actress
To
Star
In
Madhubala
Biopic?
While
they
have
not
announced
the
name
of
the
lead
actress,
netizens
on
social
media
have
started
posting
about
which
actress
they
would
like
to
see
as
Madhubala
on
the
big
screens.
A
netizen
posted,
"Announcement
on
alia's
birthday
Pls
let
my
manifestation
become
true
and
we
get
to
see
alia
playing
Madhubala
on
big
screen." Another
X
user
wrote,
"Only
and
only
@MadhuriDixit
can
and
should
play
this
role.
No
one
else
can
remotely
come
close
to
this."
One
more
netizen
posted,
"Manifesting
#KanganaRanaut
as
#Madhubala." A
few
netizens
also
posted
that
they
would
like
to
see
actresses
like
Mrunal
Thakur,
Triptii
Dimri,
Shraddha
Kapoor,
and
others
as
Madhubala.
But,
clearly,
maximum
posts
were
about
Madhuri,
Alia,
and
Kangana.
Check
out
the
tweets
below...
In
the
90s,
Madhuri
Dixit
was
called
the
lookalike
of
Madhubala
as
they
had
an
uncanny
resemblance.
Now,
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
which
actress
will
be
roped
in
for
the
biopic.
As
it
has
been
announced
on
Alia's
birthday,
many
people
are
thinking
that
it
will
be
the
Darlings
actress
who
will
be
seen
in
the
biopic,
and
she
has
also
worked
with
Jasmeet
earlier.
Who
do
you
think
will
be
perfect
to
play
the
role
of
Madhubala?