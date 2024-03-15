Madhubala Biopic Announced; Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit, Which Actress Should Play Lead Role?

Madhubala Biopic: The biopic of yesteryear actress Madhubala has been in the news multiple times. Earlier, there were reports of a film being made on the life of the late actress, but today, finally, it has been officially announced. The movie will be produced by Sony Pictures, and directed by Jasmeet K Reen who had helmed Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings.

Sony Pictures took to social media to make an official announcement about the film. They posted, "#ExcitingNews! We're thrilled to announce our upcoming film honouring the legendary Madhubala, the epitome of grace and talent. Stay tuned for updates! #MadhubalaFilm @DJasmeet , @SinghhPrashant , @MadhuryaVinay , #MadhurBhushan, #ArvindMalviya, @ThoughtsBrewing , @MadhubalaVentur."

Which Actress To Star In Madhubala Biopic?

While they have not announced the name of the lead actress, netizens on social media have started posting about which actress they would like to see as Madhubala on the big screens. A netizen posted, "Announcement on alia's birthday Pls let my manifestation become true and we get to see alia playing Madhubala on big screen." Another X user wrote, "Only and only @MadhuriDixit can and should play this role. No one else can remotely come close to this."

One more netizen posted, "Manifesting #KanganaRanaut as #Madhubala." A few netizens also posted that they would like to see actresses like Mrunal Thakur, Triptii Dimri, Shraddha Kapoor, and others as Madhubala. But, clearly, maximum posts were about Madhuri, Alia, and Kangana. Check out the tweets below...

In the 90s, Madhuri Dixit was called the lookalike of Madhubala as they had an uncanny resemblance. Now, it will be interesting to see which actress will be roped in for the biopic. As it has been announced on Alia's birthday, many people are thinking that it will be the Darlings actress who will be seen in the biopic, and she has also worked with Jasmeet earlier.

Who do you think will be perfect to play the role of Madhubala?