Dance Deewane 4 Elimination: Madhuri Dixit Dances With 72-year-old, Show To Get Wildcard Contestants

Get ready to witness an exhilarating weekend as COLORS' 'Dance Deewane' amps up to celebrate the festival of bonds with a bang! The show welcomes sensational wild card entries into the Deewane family, adding a new dimension of thrill and excitement to the show. With the legendary Madhuri Dixit Nene and the dashing Bollywood Anna Suniel Shetty at the helm of judging, and the laughter queen Bharti Singh as host, gear up for a night bursting with energy, emotion, entertainment, and mind-blowing dance performances.

As the evening unfolds, from heartwarming emotions to spine-tingling performances, the atmosphere peaks with excitement and energy! While Harsha's birthday celebration adds an extra sprinkle of joy to the festivities, Devansh's breathtaking act with blindfolds leaves everyone in awe. Deepanita came back to the shows, captivating the hearts with her mesmerizing performance to the song, 'Bada Dukh Dina' and later shaking a leg with Madhuri Dixit herself. Taranjot's touching tribute to his parents as the episode progresses moves everyone to tears. The stage was alive with Kashvi's soul-stirring rendition of 'Ek Onkar Satnam', and later Taranjot's mother gifts her pinnis and traditional Punjabi phulkari dupatta, bangels and jutti. The wildcard entry Tokjir brought some adrenaline with a pushup challenge with Nitin and Gaurav, while Suniel Shetty and Madhuri Dixit's groovy moves in stylish goggles added a dash of fun. To add more fun, Madhuri shook a leg with 72-year-old third-generation contestant Chobbi (wildcard) on her iconic song 'Hum Pe Ye Kisne.'

Laughter echoes through the air with Yuvraj and Yuvansh's comedy act, and Nitin and Gaurav's performance left us spellbound, especially with Nitin's devotion to Prabhu Deva! In a fun way, Gaurav even takes the initiative to help Nitin find love with a dating profile! Amidst all the excitement, Mukesh's emotional breakdown reminds spectators of the passion behind each performance with her daughter. As Bharti cautioned everyone about wildcard contestants, Sharvari and Anjali's request for Madhuri to dance to 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' brought the house down with applause. The night concludes with Shrirang and his friends dancing to the energetic beats of 'Zingaat,'. Their sweet gesture of bringing prashad from Ayodhya was shared by all contestants and brought a sense of unity and cultural diversity to the Dance Deewane stage. With our wildcard entries and no eliminations this week, the anticipation for what's to come next only grows stronger!

