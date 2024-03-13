Dance Deewane 4 Elimination: Madhuri Dixit Dances With 72-year-old, Show To Get Wildcard Contestants

Get
ready
to
witness
an
exhilarating
weekend
as
COLORS'
'Dance
Deewane'
amps
up
to
celebrate
the
festival
of
bonds
with
a
bang!
The
show
welcomes
sensational
wild
card
entries
into
the
Deewane
family,
adding
a
new
dimension
of
thrill
and
excitement
to
the
show.
With
the
legendary
Madhuri
Dixit
Nene
and
the
dashing
Bollywood
Anna
Suniel
Shetty
at
the
helm
of
judging,
and
the
laughter
queen
Bharti
Singh
as
host,
gear
up
for
a
night
bursting
with
energy,
emotion,
entertainment,
and
mind-blowing
dance
performances.
As
the
evening
unfolds,
from
heartwarming
emotions
to
spine-tingling
performances,
the
atmosphere
peaks
with
excitement
and
energy!
While
Harsha's
birthday
celebration
adds
an
extra
sprinkle
of
joy
to
the
festivities,
Devansh's
breathtaking
act
with
blindfolds
leaves
everyone
in
awe.
Deepanita
came
back
to
the
shows,
captivating
the
hearts
with
her
mesmerizing
performance
to
the
song,
'Bada
Dukh
Dina'
and
later
shaking
a
leg
with
Madhuri
Dixit
herself.
Taranjot's
touching
tribute
to
his
parents
as
the
episode
progresses
moves
everyone
to
tears.
The
stage
was
alive
with
Kashvi's
soul-stirring
rendition
of
'Ek
Onkar
Satnam',
and
later
Taranjot's
mother
gifts
her
pinnis
and
traditional
Punjabi
phulkari
dupatta,
bangels
and
jutti.
The
wildcard
entry
Tokjir
brought
some
adrenaline
with
a
pushup
challenge
with
Nitin
and
Gaurav,
while
Suniel
Shetty
and
Madhuri
Dixit's
groovy
moves
in
stylish
goggles
added
a
dash
of
fun.
To
add
more
fun,
Madhuri
shook
a
leg
with
72-year-old
third-generation
contestant
Chobbi
(wildcard)
on
her
iconic
song
'Hum
Pe
Ye
Kisne.'
Laughter
echoes
through
the
air
with
Yuvraj
and
Yuvansh's
comedy
act,
and
Nitin
and
Gaurav's
performance
left
us
spellbound,
especially
with
Nitin's
devotion
to
Prabhu
Deva!
In
a
fun
way,
Gaurav
even
takes
the
initiative
to
help
Nitin
find
love
with
a
dating
profile!
Amidst
all
the
excitement,
Mukesh's
emotional
breakdown
reminds
spectators
of
the
passion
behind
each
performance
with
her
daughter.
As
Bharti
cautioned
everyone
about
wildcard
contestants,
Sharvari
and
Anjali's
request
for
Madhuri
to
dance
to
'Dhak
Dhak
Karne
Laga'
brought
the
house
down
with
applause.
The
night
concludes
with
Shrirang
and
his
friends
dancing
to
the
energetic
beats
of
'Zingaat,'.
Their
sweet
gesture
of
bringing
prashad
from
Ayodhya
was
shared
by
all
contestants
and
brought
a
sense
of
unity
and
cultural
diversity
to
the
Dance
Deewane
stage.
With
our
wildcard
entries
and
no
eliminations
this
week,
the
anticipation
for
what's
to
come
next
only
grows
stronger!
Stay
tuned
to
'Dance
Deewane'
by
Charged
&
Cadbury
Dairy
Milk,
Trusted
partner
Garnier
Color
Naturals,
Special
Partner
Rajdhani
Besan
and
Berger
Anti-Dust
airing
every
Saturday
and
Sunday
at
9:30
pm
only
on
COLORS.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 15:00 [IST]