Ambani Holi Bash 2024: Priyanka Chopra & Other Celebs Attend Bvlgari Roman Party; PICS & VIDEOS Go Viral

Ambani Holi Bash Pics & Videos: As Holi is just a few days away now, Nita and Mukesh Ambani have organized an extravagant celebration tonight (March 15) in Mumbai and popular celebrities arrived at the venue to make their presence felt. Like every year, the Holi party of Ambanis promises a spectacle of colors and festivities to mark the triumph of good over evil.

BOLLYWOOD CELEBS ATTEND AMBANI HOLI BASH 2024

Known for their lavish gatherings, the Ambanis spare no expense in ensuring a grand affair, and their Holi bash is set to be no exception. Several big celebrities on Friday attended Bvlgari and Isha Ambani's Roman Holi celebration at Antilia. Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit, and Athiya Shetty among others made a mark with their style and confidence.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA KILL IT WITH HER LOOKS AT AMBANI HOLI BASH

With the arrival of Bollywood's very own Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai, everyone was eagerly awaiting for a glimpse of her glamorous ensemble at the bash as she shares a close bond with Isha Ambani. Well, that's what happened.

The starlet doesn't disappoint her fans as she graced the bash in a stunning pastel pink bustier blouse paired with sleek patent details, paired with a slit skirt-styled sheer pre-draped saree, exuding elegance.

Completing her ensemble with matching heels, Priyanka also carried a diamond necklace, likely from Bulgari. Notably, the Holi bash was in collaboration with Bulgari, coinciding with the luxury brand's inaugural store opening at Jio World Plaza.

Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Shriram Madhav Nene, also made an appearance at the event, in their coordinated outfits. Madhuri opted for a pink pantsuit, while her husband wore black tuxedo.

Take a look at the pictures and videos from the Ambani Holi party below:

