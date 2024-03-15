Ambani Holi Bash 2024: Priyanka Chopra & Other Celebs Attend Bvlgari Roman Party; PICS & VIDEOS Go Viral

Ambani
Holi
Bash
Pics
&
Videos:
As
Holi
is
just
a
few
days
away
now,
Nita
and
Mukesh
Ambani
have
organized
an
extravagant
celebration
tonight
(March
15)
in
Mumbai
and
popular
celebrities
arrived
at
the
venue
to
make
their
presence
felt.
Like
every
year,
the
Holi
party
of
Ambanis
promises
a
spectacle
of
colors
and
festivities
to
mark
the
triumph
of
good
over
evil.
BOLLYWOOD
CELEBS
ATTEND
AMBANI
HOLI
BASH
2024
Known
for
their
lavish
gatherings,
the
Ambanis
spare
no
expense
in
ensuring
a
grand
affair,
and
their
Holi
bash
is
set
to
be
no
exception.
Several
big
celebrities
on
Friday
attended
Bvlgari
and
Isha
Ambani's
Roman
Holi
celebration
at
Antilia.
Priyanka
Chopra,
Ayushmann
Khurrana,
Madhuri
Dixit,
and
Athiya
Shetty
among
others
made
a
mark
with
their
style
and
confidence.
PRIYANKA
CHOPRA
KILL
IT
WITH
HER
LOOKS
AT
AMBANI
HOLI
BASH
With
the
arrival
of
Bollywood's
very
own
Desi
Girl
Priyanka
Chopra
in
Mumbai,
everyone
was
eagerly
awaiting
for
a
glimpse
of
her
glamorous
ensemble
at
the
bash
as
she
shares
a
close
bond
with
Isha
Ambani.
Well,
that's
what
happened.
The
starlet
doesn't
disappoint
her
fans
as
she
graced
the
bash
in
a
stunning
pastel
pink
bustier
blouse
paired
with
sleek
patent
details,
paired
with
a
slit
skirt-styled
sheer
pre-draped
saree,
exuding
elegance.
Completing
her
ensemble
with
matching
heels,
Priyanka
also
carried
a
diamond
necklace,
likely
from
Bulgari.
Notably,
the
Holi
bash
was
in
collaboration
with
Bulgari,
coinciding
with
the
luxury
brand's
inaugural
store
opening
at
Jio
World
Plaza.
Madhuri
Dixit
and
her
husband,
Shriram
Madhav
Nene,
also
made
an
appearance
at
the
event,
in
their
coordinated
outfits.
Madhuri
opted
for
a
pink
pantsuit,
while
her
husband
wore
black
tuxedo.
Take
a
look
at
the
pictures
and
videos
from
the
Ambani
Holi
party
below:
