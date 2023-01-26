WATCH: Jamie Lever Hilariously Mimics Bollywood Moms Trying To Put Their Kids To Sleep

Comedian Johnny Lever has undoubtedly left an unshakable mark with his amazing comic skills, and his daughter Jamie Lever too is carrying on his legacy. Jamie and her hilarious misery of Bollywood actors are quite popular. Jamie, who is quite active on social media, keeps sharing funny videos and pics, and every time she does, it makes all of us burst into laughter. Recently, the comic shared a video on Instagram that has left her followers cracking up.

Jamie in her latest video mimicked popular Bollywood personalities and possible ways they would put their kids to sleep, and it was out-and-out perfect. These Bollywood moms include Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Farah Khan, and how they must talk with their kids at bedtime while putting them to sleep.

Sharing the video clip on Instagram and Twitter and captioned it, "It's #Bollywood nap time!" Jamie begins by perfectly mimicking Kareena Kapoor, where she says to her baby, "Jaldi sojao kyuki jaldi uthna hai, subah paps aare hain. Chalo sojao aur next superstar banne ke sapne dekh."

Jamie then switches to Sonam, and she says, "Hi baby, this is your mom Sonam Kapoor. Chalo we have to go to sleep haan... Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuitton. You know when Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo then you can buy-o all these things. Or we can borrow also."

Next, she mimics Priyanka Chopra, she said, "Just close your eyes and think about nothing because haters gonna hate, potatoes gonna potate and rotis gonna rotate. Who care? And I am speaking anomaly...normally... Ano....nor... ugh, sojaa beta."

She then turned to her favoruite, Farah Khan, and said, "What is going on? Why aren't you sleeping? Chal jaldi sojao warna main tum log ko Humshakals dikhaugi (Quickly go to sleep or I will show you Humshakals)."

Jamie Lever's showcasing these Bollywood actresses putting their kids to sleep was not only humorous but also relatable.

Reacting to Jamie's video, Raveena Tandon wrote, "Hahahahhaa jamieeeeee tooo goood!" Terence Lewis commented, "U r crazy Jamie ... talent next level!" One of her fans said, "Lol fabulous you sound more like Farah than Farah herself."