The Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds duo appeared on camera to clarify some questions that people might have about the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, and the joint introduction of Deadpool and Wolverine in the MCU, in Deadpool 3. Before we get into the Q&A, let's recap what has happened so far.

***

Is this a joke? Are you kidding me? You better not be.

These were the most common reactions of people after seeing the announcement video that Ryan Reynolds dropped very recently. The actor joked about how he dug deeper and deeper inside his head but could not come up with anything interesting for introducing Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So, he decided to bring a plus one - the wolf man.

Now, this has been long teased and joked about that it's a little scary to invest in it. Is this an elaborate promotional scam? God! Please, no!

Hugh Jackman had retired from the role for good, and nobody thought he would actually come back to reprise wolverine, even for a cameo. Logan was a spectacular closure for the majestic character, and some still wonder if it's a good idea to bring back wolverine. However, those doubts are dying down in the cheer for the return of the wolf.

Putting all that aside, let's just assume this is actually happening. What could this mean for the MCU?

Phase 4 of the MCU, the first phase of the second saga which is the multiverse saga, following the Infinity Saga that took up phases 1, 2, and 3, is about to come to an end soon. Phase 4 has so far had origin stories and introductions, and apart from the Spider-man film, and the Dr. Strange film, we had mostly met with new characters. Black Panther 2 would also be without King T'Challa.

Now the timeline for phases 5 and 6, was revealed a couple of months back. Deadpool 3 would release on September 6, 2024. It's expected to mark the beginning of phase 6. Phase 5 is expected to end with the film Thunderbolts that releases on July 26, 2024. And the end of phase 6 and the Multiverse Saga would happen in the Avengers: Secret Wars.

Whether the events leading up to the end, would be kickstarted in the Thunderbolts movie, leading to the entry of Deadpool and Wolverine, or the duo have an independent entry and take things into their own hands and start havoc in their movie, is not yet clear.

A Deadpool-Wolverine cross-over is exactly what the Saga needs to get things blasting. This film is expected to do what Captain America: Civil War did for the Infinity Saga.

After Marvel had brought back their characters from Sony, and Fox, they had taken their time to plan how to bring these characters into the MCU. In the Multiverse of Madness, we saw a glimpse of some characters including Reed from the Fantastic Four, played by John Krasinski.

It would be interesting to see if other mutants and various other characters would make an appearance along with the wolvie, in the Deadpool movie, such as Namor appearing in Black Panther 2.

A Fantastic Four movie is also part of phase 6, and it releases on November 8, 2024. Considering the close dates, Fantastic Four could directly take over from the storyline of Deadpool 3, and crossovers might happen?!?!

Also, considering that the concept of a multiverse can manipulate things to a great extent, the introduction of these characters might definitely come with surprise cameos or even extended cameos for sure.

A classic Spiderman-Deadpool cross-over is also on the cards, and it's already giving people increased heart rates. Keep Calm & Believe In Kevin Feige.

On a side note, John Krasinki had tweeted to Ryan Reynolds asking if this is their movie, to which Shawn Levy, the director of Deadpool 3, said "this one is all mine." It should be noted that John has Ryan roped in for a film that John will be writing, producing, and directing.

***

Now in the recent video, Hugh and Ryan sat together in front of a camera to clear things up.

First they explained how Logan won't affect this timeline. Ryan said Logan happens in 2029. And then they started talking about the events of Deadpool 3, and guess what they said. We don't know what they said, cause they played music that was so loud that all we could do was gawk at them enacting random action moves on each other. Cute!

I was borderline scared they were going to call the whole thing a prank, and my heart almost stopped. I'm glad that didn't happen. Can't wait for these two to have fun on screen.

Follow the links to watch the videos!

Announcement Video!

Explanation (xD) Video!