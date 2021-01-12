Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3 To Be MCU's First R-Rated Film; Kevin Feige Confirms
Marvel Studios has confirmed that Ryan Reynolds' return in Deadpool 3 as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Ryan Reynolds also took to Instagram to confirm the news and revealed that the film will keep it's R-rating intact. He wrote, "First order of business: Find the guy who killed Bambi's mom. #Deadpool3."
Ryan Reynolds also took to Twitter and revealed how he convinced Disney to let an R-rated franchise join the house. He wrote, "Full disclosure: I showed them Spiderman 1 & 2 and told them it was Deadpool 1 & 2."
Deadpool 3, reportedly MCU's first R-rated film, will begin work in 2022. Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige told Collider that the script is currently under work by Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux.
Kevin Feige On Deadpool 3
Elaborating on the film, Feige was quoted by the Collider as saying, "It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script right now... It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We've got a number of things we've already announced that we now have to make, but it's exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."
Thor 4 & Spider-Man 3 Are Currently In Filming
Marvel Studios and Feige currently have their hands full with the filming of Thor 4 and Spider-Man 3. According to reports, they will soon begin filming for other MCU projects like Doctor Strange 2, Black Panther 2, and Captain Marvel 2
WandaVision Will Release On January 15, 2021
On the other hand, Disney+ Hotstar is gearing up for the release of WandaVision on January 15, 2021. Later in the year, Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and others will be releasing on the streaming platform.
ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds Casts His First Vote In The US, Thanks Wife For Making 'First Time So Gentle & Loving'
ALSO READ: Watch WandaVision, Loki & The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Trailers Released By Disney