Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3 To Be MCU's First R-Rated Film; Kevin Feige Confirms

Kevin Feige On Deadpool 3

Elaborating on the film, Feige was quoted by the Collider as saying, "It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script right now... It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We've got a number of things we've already announced that we now have to make, but it's exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Thor 4 & Spider-Man 3 Are Currently In Filming

Marvel Studios and Feige currently have their hands full with the filming of Thor 4 and Spider-Man 3. According to reports, they will soon begin filming for other MCU projects like Doctor Strange 2, Black Panther 2, and Captain Marvel 2

WandaVision Will Release On January 15, 2021

On the other hand, Disney+ Hotstar is gearing up for the release of WandaVision on January 15, 2021. Later in the year, Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and others will be releasing on the streaming platform.