Ryan Reynolds Denies Rumours Of Deadpool's Appearance In Doctor Strange 2

Earlier this weekend, rumours emerged that Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool will be joining the MCU. However, now Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has stated that the X-Men character will not appear in the next MCU film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Deadpool Makes An Appearance In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' New Poster?

Notably, Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will be returning for his second solo release Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness directed by Sam Raimi. He was last seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

A new poster of the film had fans convinced that Deadpool will be making an appearance. The poster features Doctor Strange surrounded by shattered glass, one of which featured a shadow of Deadpool shushing the audience. The pictures of the same have been making rounds on the Internet.

Now Reynolds has denied the rumours. The actor during a special screening of his upcoming Netflix film The Adam Project told Variety that he is not in Multiverse of Madness. "I'm not in the movie. I'm promising, I'm not in the movie."

However, this is not the first time an actor had denied appearance in an MCU movie and then make cameo appearances. Reynolds might be following in the footsteps of Andrew Garfield who had also claimed in several interviews that he is not a part of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Doctor Strange 2: Fans Are Convinced Tom Cruise's Iron Man In The Super Bowl Trailer

The trailer of Doctor Strange 2 also features Patrick Stewart's voice, who is best known for playing the X-Men, Professor X aka Charles Xavier. The film also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, and Chiwetel Ejiofor in pivotal roles.

Doctors Strange 2 is all set to release in theatres on May 6, 2022.