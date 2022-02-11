Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: Deadpool Creator Confirms Tom Cruise, John Krasinski Leaks

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness leaks have been making rounds on the internet for months. While the makers have not confirmed the cameos in the leak, fans are having a hard time dismissing the possibility of Tom Cruise appearing as Iron Man. However, recently Deadpool creator may have confirmed the leaks himself.

According to reports, Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld during an episode of The Big Thing with Kristian Harloff on YouTube, hinted at Tom Cruise and John Krasinski making cameos in the Doctor Strange sequel. He also shared that the leaks are probably coming from people who have watched early test screening of the film.

Rob did not confirm the name and characters of the cameos, however, he added that a few social media theories about the film are correct. He told Kristian, "We're all hitting those hashtags and we're like, 'Oh c**p! They're showing this. People are seeing this.' I think it's safe to say some of the stuff, you just said that's out there, it's happening. It's in, it's been seen."

For the unversed, previous leak pictures from the sets of Doctor Strange 2 reportedly showed Tom Cruise dressed as a different version of Iron Man, possibly from a different timeline. Meanwhile, John Krasinski will supposedly take on the role of Mr Fantastic.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, directed by Sam Raimi and led by Benedict Cumberbatch, also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Benedict Wong in pivotal roles. The film reportedly explores the impact of Strange's multiverse-fracturing spell from Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film is set to release on May 6.