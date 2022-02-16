Deadpool Makes An Appearance In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' New Poster?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has fans in a frenzy. The makers recently released a new trailer of the film hinting at several big cameos like Superior Iron Man and a new Captain America. Now, fans have spotted an expected X-Men star on the Doctor Strange 2 post.

Reports have already revealed that X-Men Charles Xavier played by Sir Patrick Stewart, will be making a pivotal appearance in the film, and now fans have spotted Deadpool shushing the audience on the film's poster. A Twitter user shared a zoomed-in image of the film's poster featuring Benedict Cumberbatch surrounded by shattered glass, bearing different faces and objects.

One of those shards of glass appears to bear the image of Deadpool, shushing everyone with a finger on his lips. Another fan also shared a creative illustration of the picture that is a bit blurry in the original poster.

Soon after, many fans were convinced of the same. One wrote, "Am I seeing things, or is that Deadpool there? #DoctorStrange." Another asked, "LOL this might be a reach, but am I tripping out too much after watching this trailer, or is THAT DEADPOOL."

Deadpool shushing in the Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness poster? #DoctorStrange

"The realisation just hit that Deadpool and Doctor Strange are probably gonna interact it's gonna be so funny," wrote another. Meanwhile, some of the others spotted on the poster are Capt Carter's shield and Reed Richards of Fantastic Four in the trailer and poster.

For the unversed, Deadpool played by Ryan Reynolds is one of the most iconic X-Men comic and cinematic character. The rights to Deadpool long belonged to 20th Century Fox, but can now join the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Fox's merger with Disney.

Apart from Benedict Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange 2 will also feature Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong and Elizabeth Olsen. The film will be releasing on May 6, 2022.