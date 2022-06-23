Siddharth Jadhav Reacts To Reports Of Divorce From Wife Trupti; Says ‘We Are Together’

Reports were doing the rounds in the tinsel town that Marathi actor Siddharth Jadhav and his wife Trupti Jadhav are planning to get divorced. Ever since the rumours surfaced on the internet, their fans have been expressing their concern over their relationship.

Amidst all, Hindustan Times recently contacted Siddharth Jadhav and asked him about the divorce reports. Notably, the actor rubbished the reports and questioned the sources. The Dhurala actor said, "I don't have any idea where these rumours are coming from. We are together and sab kuch theek hain (Everything is fine)."

For the unversed, several reports state that Siddharth Jadhav and Trupti Jadhav have been fighting and living separately for the last two years. When asked about their dynamic, he again repeated the same statement that everything is fine, and refused to comment further.

Let us tell you, Trupti Jadhav who used Siddharth's last name Jadhav has dropped the surname from her Instagram profile. They have also unfollowed each other on the photo-blogging site. Notably, the duo has not even posted a single picture with each other in the past two years. When the portal tried to contact Trupti, she remained unavailable to comment.

For the unversed, Siddharth and Trupti got married in 2007 and were blessed with two daughters. They had participated in the couple dance reality show Nach Baliye. During the show, Siddharth revealed how Trupti supported him during the toughest phase of his life. However, the divorce reports have indeed left their fans heartbroken. Stay tuned for more updates!