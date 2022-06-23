Reports were doing the rounds in the tinsel town that Marathi actor Siddharth Jadhav and his wife Trupti Jadhav are planning to get divorced. Ever since the rumours surfaced on the internet, their fans have been expressing their concern over their relationship.
Siddharth Jadhav Reacts To Reports Of Divorce From Wife Trupti; Says ‘We Are Together’
Amidst all, Hindustan Times recently contacted Siddharth Jadhav and asked him about the divorce reports. Notably, the actor rubbished the reports and questioned the sources. The Dhurala actor said, "I don't have any idea where these rumours are coming from. We are together and sab kuch theek hain (Everything is fine)."
For the unversed, several reports state that Siddharth Jadhav and Trupti Jadhav have been fighting and living separately for the last two years. When asked about their dynamic, he again repeated the same statement that everything is fine, and refused to comment further.
Let us tell you, Trupti Jadhav who used Siddharth's last name Jadhav has dropped the surname from her Instagram profile. They have also unfollowed each other on the photo-blogging site. Notably, the duo has not even posted a single picture with each other in the past two years. When the portal tried to contact Trupti, she remained unavailable to comment.
For the unversed, Siddharth and Trupti got married in 2007 and were blessed with two daughters. They had participated in the couple dance reality show Nach Baliye. During the show, Siddharth revealed how Trupti supported him during the toughest phase of his life. However, the divorce reports have indeed left their fans heartbroken. Stay tuned for more updates!
- Filmfare Announces The Sixth Edition Of Filmfare Awards Marathi 2021 With Sonalee Kulkarni
- Ankush Chaudhuri And Siddarth Jadhav Starrer Lochya Zala Re Finally Closes At Rs 13.58 Crore
- Lochya Zaala Re Box Office Collection: Ankush Chaudhari’s Film Gets Thumbs-Up From Audiences
- Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Finale: Mahesh Manjrekar Will Not Host The Mega Event? Siddharth Jadhav To Replace Him
- Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Mira Jagannath Breaks Down In Tears; Gayatri Datar Gets Eliminated
- De Dhakka 2 To Release In Theatres On January 1, 2022; Confirms Mahesh Manjrekar
- Sunil Grover's 'Mad In India' Army Has Dolly, Manish, Khayali, Siddharth In It!
- Ketaki Chitale Gets Bail In Her Objectionable Post Against Sharad Pawar Case
- Daagdi Chaawl 2 Teaser Out! Makarand Deshpande’s Film To Hit The Screens On August 18
- Rinku Rajguru Has THIS To Say About Playing Acid Attack Survivor In Aathva Rang Premacha
- Priya Bapat On Not Doing Marathi Films Lately: I Haven’t Got Any Marathi Scripts That Would Interest Me
- Marathi TRP Ratings: Rang Majha Vegla Is On Top; Here Are The Top 10 Marathi Shows Of This Week