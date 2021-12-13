Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Mira Jagannath Breaks Down In Tears; Gayatri Datar Gets Eliminated

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with Siddharth Jadhav hosting the episode after getting permission from Mahesh Manjrekar. He praises Meenal Shah for her performance. Jadhav also reveals that Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is ruling the TRP charts. He introduces a special task to the housemates, in which each contestant will be standing in the witness box, and he/she will be reacting to the statements made by the housemates.

Mira Jagannath reacts to Jay Dudhane's allegation that she creates chaos a lot in the task. She says that it is genuine and didn't create an unnecessary scene. Vishhal Nikam calls Utkarsh Shinde fake, to which the singer/doctor replies that he is very much loyal to his team. Jay calls him diplomatic, to which Utkarsh agrees. Later, Vishhal enters the witness box. Jay calls him a chameleon. Vishhal justifies himself. Many housemates call him clueless as well, to which he says that he is understanding the game and now following the right path.

Vikas Patil says Jay Dudhane has a lack of sportsmanship. Jay slams Vikas and says that he has done what he felt right about the same. Vishhal calls him selfish, to which Jay agrees as he has to be like that for the game. Jay says Meenal has a lack of sportsmanship. Meenal disagrees with his point and gives a befitting reply to him. During the conversation, Meenal and Mira engage in a verbal spat. Vikas calls Meenal overconfident. Later, Jay calls Vikas Patil liar. Vikas justifies his point.

Vishhal Nikam calls Vikas Patil 'Bol Bachchan'. Vikas reacts to his statement by stating that he uses his power of speaking wisely for the task. Sonali calls him 'saasarebua'. Mira says that Gayatri misunderstands her. Gayatri ignores Mira and justifies her point. Later, Jay calls Sonali an inefficient player. Sonali reacts to his allegations and says that she believes in playing safe. After that, all four boys stand in the witness box. Mira says that boys consider girls weak and take them for granted.

All the boys slam Mira for her comments. After hearing their comments, the actress breaks down in tears. Sonali Patil backs Mira's statement and engages in a verbal spat with Jay Dudhane.

After the task, Siddharth Jadhav shows the atrangi demand of fans. One fan asks Jay and Utkarsh to do Lavani in the house. Later, a fan asks Vikas-Vishhal and Mira-Gayatri to play fugdi. Later, Siddharth introduces to a new task called 'Face To Face', in which Sneha Wagh, Trupti Desai and Adish Vaidya will have to spray foam on the contestants' faces if the statements are true. They spray foam on many housemates' faces.

Later, Mira learns a chugli, in which Gayatri made fun of her elimination prank. Vishhal learns that Meenal told Sonali that he is over-expressive. He bashes her for the same. After that, Mahesh Manjrekar appears on stage again and takes Gayatri Datar's name as an evicted contestant. He also reveals that the prize money of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 winner is Rs 25 lakh. Housemates get emotional while bidding adieu to Gayatri. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!