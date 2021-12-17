Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Finale: Mahesh Manjrekar Will Not Host The Mega Event? Siddharth Jadhav To Replace Him

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 show is just one week away from its grand finale, and the top 7 contestants are trying hard to win the 'Ticket To Finale' challenge. Fans are very much excited and curious to know who will be the winner of BB Marathi 3 hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar. However, we recently learned bad news about the show ahead of its finale.

Mahesh Manjrekar, who has been hosting Bigg Boss Marathi since season 1, will not be hosting the upcoming weekend chavadi episode and the grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. Yes, you read that right! According to the latest information coming from the tinsel town. Mahesh Manjrekar has reportedly exited from the position of the host of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 due to his health issues.

For the unversed, Mahesh Manjrekar has been undergoing cancer treatment, and he is recovering from the same. However, in last weekend episodes, he had to leave the stage due to some health issues. Hence, Siddharth Jadhav took a charge of the Sunday episode. The reports also suggest that Siddharth Jadhav will be hosting the upcoming weekend episodes and the much-awaited Bigg Boss Marathi 3 grand finale. The official announcement about the same is yet to be made.

Well, the news must have left the show's fans heartbroken. After all, Mahesh Manjrekar has always been loved for his hosting style. He believes in hosting the show fairly and the contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi always follow his instructions and advice. Fans are going to miss Mahesh Manjrekar on Bigg Boss Marathi 3 finale. But on the other hand, they are also excited to see how Siddharth Jadhav is going to grill the housemates in this upcoming weekend episodes of the show. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!