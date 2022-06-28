All Is Well Between Siddharth Jadhav And His Wife Trupti? Couple Celebrates Their Daughter Swara’s Birthday

A
few
days
ago,
reports
were
stating
that
Siddharth
Jadhav
and
Trupti
Jadhav
are
on
the
verge
to
get
separated.
Let
us
tell
you,
his
wife
Trupti
dropped
her
last
name
'Jadhav'
and
added
her
paternal
name
'Akkalwar'
on
her
social
media
handles.
Apart
from
that,
reports
were
also
stating
that
they
have
been
staying
separately
for
two
years.
All
these
things
spark
the
speculations
about
their
divorce
on
the
internet.
Well,
Siddharth
Jadhav
has
already
rubbished
the
reports
of
having
differences
with
his
wife
Trupti
in
an
interview
with
Hindustan
Times.
And
now,
the
actor
has
again
proved
the
same
by
sharing
a
couple
of
pictures
of
his
daughter
Swara's
birthday
celebration.
Interestingly,
Trupti
was
also
a
part
of
the
birthday
celebration
and
enjoyed
some
beautiful
moments
with
her
children
and
husband.
Siddharth
Jadhav
captioned
his
Instagram
post
as,
"स्वरा
च्या
वाढदिवसाला
तुम्ही
दिलेल्या
शुभेच्छांबद्दल
मनापासून
आभार
lv
u
all...
#birthday
#party
#swarajadhav
#बापलेकीचीमज्जा
#siddhumoments."
It
has
to
be
noted
that
Siddharth
didn't
tag
his
wife
Trupti
in
the
post.
But
looks
like
the
couple
has
buried
the
hatchet
for
their
kids.
However,
there
is
no
official
confirmation
about
the
same.
Talking
about
Siddharth
Jadhav
and
Trupti
Akkalwar,
the
duo
got
married
in
2007
and
was
blessed
with
two
daughters.
They
had
participated
in
the
reality
show
Nach
Baliye.
Siddharth
and
Trupti
have
given
major
couple
goals,
however,
their
latest
divorce
reports
must
have
left
their
fans
heartbroken.