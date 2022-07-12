R Parthiban's latest film Iravin Nizhal is going to hit the screens on July 15. This independent thriller film is directed, produced, written, and co-edited by R Parthiban under Akira Productions and Bioscope Film Framers banner. Iravin Nizhal is said to be the world's first single-shot non-linear movie and made it to the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records.

Iravin Nizhal was premiered for media and select personnel ahead of its theatrical release on July 11. The movie is raving reviews for the brilliant filmmaking format and the gripping screenplay, theme, story, and storytelling along with the performances of the cast. It can be noted here that the film was sent to Cannes Film Festival for screening as one of the nominations from India.

Enthusiastic filmgoers who watched the film couldn't stop showering praise on the film, its director and the team for their honest efforts. The movie in itself is a dark film that has a ray of hope, mentioned a few.

Iravin Nizhal is the story of a 50-year-old man, who looks back at his life's events.

Check out the tweets here that convince you to book your tickets for Iravin Nizhal

Advertisement Advertisement

Iravin Nizhal stars Radhakrishnan Parthiban, Robo Shankar,Priyanka Ruth, and Brigida Saga in pivotal roles among others. Arthur A Wilson cranked the camera for Iravin Nizhal while AR Rahman composed six songs and the film's entire soundtrack.

Parthiban was keen on roping in AR Rahman for this film because he missed out on an opportunity of working with the legend in the year 2001 for the project being shelved.