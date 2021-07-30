Ponniyin Selvan: Intriguing Pictures From The Shooting Spot Take Over The Internet

The shooting of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan is progressing at a brisk pace in Hyderabad. The schedule began shortly after the team wrapped up the film's shooting in Pondicherry.

Recently, the film's first poster was released by the makers and fans couldn't stop gushing over its royal look. Well, to add more excitement, a few pictures from the sets have been shared by Ratnam's actress-wife Suhasini. Apparently, the lovely actress took to her Instagram handle today (July 30) to share two intriguing pictures from the shooting spot.

In the pictures, evidently taken from Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, one can see the team prepping for a sequence. Interestingly, what caught the attention is two men dressed up in blue suits as camouflage. Suhasini amusingly captioned the pictures as, "They are not Spider-M'en or super men but camera technicians. Dressed in blue suits as camouflage."

Also, the actress shared a monochrome zoomed-in picture of her director-husband Mani Ratnam and wrote, "Here he is. Right now right here." The picture has been getting immense response from netizens and has now gone viral on social media. Not just fans, but several celebrities have also dropped comments under the picture varying from heart emojis to praises about the legendary director.

Let us tell you that the actress is also shooting in Hyderabad for a film starring Bigg Boss Telugu 4 fame Syed Sohel Ryan. Earlier, the young actor had shared some lovely pictures with the senior actress.

Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aishwarya Lekshmi Resume Shooting For The Mani Ratnam Directorial

REVEALED: Details About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Role In Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan

Coming back to Ponniyin Selvan, the film features an ensemble cast including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram Prabhu, Lal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Rahman, Sarath Kumar, R Parthiban, Prakash Raj, Shobita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu Ganesan, Nizhalgal Ravi, Kishore and so on. Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil literary novel Ponniyin Selvan, the period drama is backed by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. Jointly written by Ratnam, Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan, Ponniyin Selvan has music composed by AR Rahman.