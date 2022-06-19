Suzhal - The Vortex Review: An Engrossing Tale Of Crime Uplifted By Top-Notch Performances

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, R Parthiban, Sriya Reddy Director: Created by Pushkar-Gayatri, Directed by Bramma G, Anucharan Murugaiyyan

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil & Others

Duration: 8 episodes / 45 minutes

Suzhal - The Vortex, the crime thriller series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The series, which is created by Pushkar-Gayatri, stars Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, R Parthiban, and Sriya Reddy in the lead roles. Suzhal - the Vortex has been receiving excellent reviews from both the audiences and film industry members and has already emerged as an OTT blockbuster.

Does the Amazon Prime Video crime thriller live up to expectations? Read Suzhal - The Vortex review here to know...

What's Yay:

The performances

Writing & world-building

Music & Technical aspects

What's Nay

The pace of the first three episodes

Plot

Suzhal - The Vortex is set in a fictional Tamil Nadu village named Sambaloor, which is known for its Angalamman's Mayyana Kollai festival. Shanmugam (R Parthiban) is the union leader of Trilok Vadde's (Harish Uthaman) cement factory. He is a doting father who lives with his younger daughter Nila (Gopika Ramesh). One night, the factory catches fire, and the accident is investigated by CI Regina (Sriya Reddy) and her trusted ally, SI Chakravarthy aka Sakkarai (Kathir).

Meanwhile, Nila goes missing on the same night of the factory's fire accident, and Shanmugam tries to locate her with the help of his co-brother Guna (Elango Kumaravel) and his other friends. CI Regina and SI Sakkarai also begin their investigation, despite frequently clashing with Nila's father over various issues. Learning about this, Shanmugam's elder daughter Nandini (Aishwarya Rajesh) returns home and joins Sakkarai, in the search for her little sister. Their investigation leads to revelations of many dark secrets.

Script & Direction

Pushkar-Gayathri penned the script for Suzhal - The Vortex, which is directed by Bramma G and Anucharan Murugaiyyan. The biggest strengths of the thriller series are its intelligent writing, extraordinary world-building, and brilliant making style. The directors have created the fictional village Sambaloor and narrate the layered crime story with absolute conviction in the fantastically-crafted backdrop of Angalamman's Mayyana Kollai festival.

Even though the first three episodes proceed at a slow pace and take a long time for world-building, the series never tests the viewer's patience. Instead, it demands complete attention, as even the smallest details end up extremely valid in the final four episodes. Another major strength of Suzhal - The Vortex is its extremely well-written characters, that are layered and get a whole arc of development.

The twists are brought up organically as the story unfolds, instead of randomly getting placed in the narrative. Most of the twists land perfectly and create a major impact on the viewers, while a couple of them were predictable. But this factor or the initial slow pace never prevents Suzhal - The Vortex from emerging as an engrossing crime thriller series. Pushkar-Gayatri has truly set a new benchmark for the web content produced in the country, with this digital debut.

Verdict

Suzhal- The Vortex is a brilliantly conceived and made crime thriller series. The top-notch performances by the lead cast make it an engrossing watch. You can watch Pushkar-Gayatri's crime series on Amazon Prime Video.