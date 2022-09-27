Dhanush's upcoming film Naane Varuvean is his fourth collaboration with his director brother Selvaraghavan. Dhanush himself penned the film's story and script. The movie is a psychological thriller in which Dhanush will be seen playing a dual role.

Naane Varuvean is going to hit the screens all over the world on September 29. The movie is releasing a day ahead of Mani Ratnam's humongous period drama Ponniyin Selvan. The film's theatrical trailer created an adequate buzz ahead of its release and fans of the actor-director duo are waiting with bated breath for Naane Varuvean. The movie is also dubbed and is releasing in Telugu as Nene Vasthunna.