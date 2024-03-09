Kubera: Rockstar DSP Teases Fans With A New Poster Ahead Of First Look Launch Of Dhanush's Film

The
first
look
and
title
of
Dhanush's
next
film
is
out,
and
it
has
left
fans
in
awe
and
shock.
Titled
'Kubera',
the
film
features
Dhanush
in
a
never-seen-before
avatar.
Producers
of
the
film
had
earlier
announced
that
they've
roped
in
Rockstar
DSP
for
the
project,
which
is
directed
by
Sekhar
Kammula,
and
fans
of
the
music
maestro
are
waiting
to
witness
his
compositions.
The
film
is
produced
by
Sree
Venkateswara
Cinemas
LLP
and
Amigos
Creations
Pvt
Ltd.
Earlier,
talking
about
the
collaboration
with
Dhanush
and
'Kubera',
DSP
had
tweeted,
"Really
Excited
to
be
on
Board
for
this
Amazing
project
!!!
1st
time
collaborating
with
the
Amazing
Director
@sekharkammula
sir.
&
once
again
with
dear
@dhanushkraja.
Super
Happy
to
be
working
with
this
whole
team."
The
film,
which
also
stars
Nagarjuna
and
Rashmika
Mandanna
in
a
pivotal
role,
will
release
in
Tamil
and
Telugu,
respectively.
Reacting
to
the
first
look,
Rashmika
wrote,
"The
first
look
is
😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥
I
love
it!
I
am
so
excited
for
this
one!!"
On
the
work
front,
this
year
is
going
to
be
bigger
than
before
for
this
musical
genius.
With
a
jam-packed
year
ahead,
he
has
a
huge
lineup
of
exciting
projects.
Apart
from
'Kubera',
DSP
has
'Kanguva',
'Pushpa:
The
Rule',
'Thandel'
and
'Ustad
Bhagat
Singh'
to
his
credit.
Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2024, 12:44 [IST]