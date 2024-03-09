Kubera: Rockstar DSP Teases Fans With A New Poster Ahead Of First Look Launch Of Dhanush's Film

The first look and title of Dhanush's next film is out, and it has left fans in awe and shock. Titled 'Kubera', the film features Dhanush in a never-seen-before avatar. Producers of the film had earlier announced that they've roped in Rockstar DSP for the project, which is directed by Sekhar Kammula, and fans of the music maestro are waiting to witness his compositions. The film is produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.

Earlier, talking about the collaboration with Dhanush and 'Kubera', DSP had tweeted, "Really Excited to be on Board for this Amazing project !!! 1st time collaborating with the Amazing Director @sekharkammula sir. & once again with dear @dhanushkraja. Super Happy to be working with this whole team."

The film, which also stars Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role, will release in Tamil and Telugu, respectively. Reacting to the first look, Rashmika wrote, "The first look is 😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥 I love it! I am so excited for this one!!"

On the work front, this year is going to be bigger than before for this musical genius. With a jam-packed year ahead, he has a huge lineup of exciting projects. Apart from 'Kubera', DSP has 'Kanguva', 'Pushpa: The Rule', 'Thandel' and 'Ustad Bhagat Singh' to his credit.