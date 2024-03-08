Dhanush’s D51 Title Announced: Makers Name DNS As Kubera; Reveal First Look On Maha Shivratri

Dhanush New Film Kubera: Fresh from the success of his latest film Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran, Dhanush is currently busy filming his 51st film under the direction of Sekhar Kammula. The project commenced earlier this year with a pooja ceremony, and it was revealed that Nagarjuna would also be playing a significant role in the film.

DHANUSH NEW FILM D51 TITLED KUBERA; MAKERS REVEAL FIRST LOOK

On the special occasion of Maha Shivratri today (March 8), the makers of the much-awaited film, initially known by the tentative title DNS (Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Sekhar Kammula), officially unveiled the title as Kubera. Yes, you read that right! They also released the project's motion poster featuring Dhanush gazing at a painting of Lord Shiva with the caption:

The announcement reads, "On the auspicious occasion of the Maha Shivrathri, we unveil the First Look and Motion Poster of #Kubera; Witness this man stirring up the proceedings in theaters soon."

HanuMan OTT Release Date And Platform: Digital Premiere Of Tej Sajja's Film Delayed? Check UPDATE

Bhimaa OTT Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch Gopichand's Film Online After Theatrical Run? DEETS

KUBERA CAST, TEAM, AND ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

This marks the first collaboration between director Sekhar Kammula and Dhanush. Besides Nagarjuna, the film reportedly features a star-studded cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and others in pivotal roles.

The makers also announced that National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad will compose the film's music. Kubera is produced by Suniel Narang under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Creations LLP. Sathyan Sooryan, known for his work in films like Master and Kaithi, serves as the cinematographer, with Marthand K Venkatesh handling the editing.

LIST OF DHANUSH'S UPCOMING PROJECTS

Dhanush's next project is Raayan, his second directorial venture and his 50th lead role, featuring an ensemble cast including Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, Saravanan, SJ Suryah, and more.

Are you excited for Dhanush starrer Kuber? Share your views in the comments section below.