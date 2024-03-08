Dhanush’s D51 Title Announced: Makers Name DNS As Kubera; Reveal First Look On Maha Shivratri

Dhanush
New
Film
Kubera:
Fresh
from
the
success
of
his
latest
film
Captain
Miller,
directed
by
Arun
Matheswaran,
Dhanush
is
currently
busy
filming
his
51st
film
under
the
direction
of
Sekhar
Kammula.
The
project
commenced
earlier
this
year
with
a
pooja
ceremony,
and
it
was
revealed
that
Nagarjuna
would
also
be
playing
a
significant
role
in
the
film.
DHANUSH
NEW
FILM
D51
TITLED
KUBERA;
MAKERS
REVEAL
FIRST
LOOK
On
the
special
occasion
of
Maha
Shivratri
today
(March
8),
the
makers
of
the
much-awaited
film,
initially
known
by
the
tentative
title
DNS
(Dhanush,
Nagarjuna,
Sekhar
Kammula),
officially
unveiled
the
title
as
Kubera.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
They
also
released
the
project's
motion
poster
featuring
Dhanush
gazing
at
a
painting
of
Lord
Shiva
with
the
caption:
The
announcement
reads,
"On
the
auspicious
occasion
of
the
Maha
Shivrathri,
we
unveil
the
First
Look
and
Motion
Poster
of
#Kubera;
Witness
this
man
stirring
up
the
proceedings
in
theaters
soon."
This
marks
the
first
collaboration
between
director
Sekhar
Kammula
and
Dhanush.
Besides
Nagarjuna,
the
film
reportedly
features
a
star-studded
cast
including
Rashmika
Mandanna,
Jim
Sarbh,
and
others
in
pivotal
roles.
The
makers
also
announced
that
National
Award
winner
Devi
Sri
Prasad
will
compose
the
film's
music.
Kubera
is
produced
by
Suniel
Narang
under
the
banner
of
Sree
Venkateswara
Creations
LLP.
Sathyan
Sooryan,
known
for
his
work
in
films
like
Master
and
Kaithi,
serves
as
the
cinematographer,
with
Marthand
K
Venkatesh
handling
the
editing.
LIST
OF
DHANUSH'S
UPCOMING
PROJECTS
Dhanush's
next
project
is
Raayan,
his
second
directorial
venture
and
his
50th
lead
role,
featuring
an
ensemble
cast
including
Kalidas
Jayaram,
Sundeep
Kishan,
Aparna
Balamurali,
Selvaraghavan,
Saravanan,
SJ
Suryah,
and
more.
Are
you
excited
for
Dhanush
starrer
Kuber?
Share
your
views
in
the
comments
section
below.