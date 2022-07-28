Anagha agreed to the fact that Paras' role was reduced post her exit as TV shows focus on love stories. The actress was quoted by BT as saying, "I do agree with Paras that his track had reduced after I quit the show. TV shows mostly focus on love stories, so, when one of the two actors quits the show, the other's track automatically gets affected."

Anagha Bhosale, who played the role of Nandini Iyer in Anupamaa, quit Anupamaa a few months ago to explore spiritual journey. The actress' pairing with Paras Kalnawat in Anupamaa was loved by fans. Paras, who was terminated from the show, had revealed that his role in the show was reduced post Anagha's exit. Now, Anagha has responded to the same.

Anagha, who is happy with her decision of bidding goodbye to showbiz and is enjoying her spiritual journey, did agree that she misses her co-stars- Paras, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma. She mentioned that Sudhanshu like her father and he is also very religious like her. She said that they all love her a lot. She concluded by saying that she is not in touch with Paras, so she doesn't know anything about this new development.

On the other hand, Paras took to his Instagram account to sign off as Samar Shah. He mentioned in his post that he will miss a bunch of people from his team and he will definitely talk about his side of story as to what he had to face being a part of the show. He added that it was nothing less than a nightmare.

Paras wrote, "Every journey has an end to it. Will miss bunch of people from my team. Will definitely speak about my side of the story and what i had to face being part of the show. It was nothing less than a nightmare. People close to me in the show were well informed about me being unhappy around but no actions were taken. It's indeed a mix feeling. A sigh of relief with a drop of tear."

Advertisement Advertisement

He added, "Will always be thankful to Rajan Sir, Romesh Sir, Vivek Ji, Aarif Ji, Gulshan Ji, Sunand Sir and the entire DKP team for giving me this opportunity and for making me part of this beautiful show and will always be grateful for all the love you'll have given me. I've worked with one of the best producers, best direction team and the best DOP. But the show must go on. Will give my best wherever I go and will make my actions speak louder than words. Keep your love coming kyuki PICTURE ABHI BAAKI HAI 🎬SIGNING OFF AS SAMAR SHAH 🙏🏻❤️."

Paras concluded by thanking everyone for their love and support and wished that they give the same love to the new actor playing Samar Shah and the show.