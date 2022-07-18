Armaan Kohli-Sofia Hayat Case To Be Re-Opened; Latter Says ‘They Want To Know If I Want To Continue With Case’

Bigg Boss 7 was infamous for various reasons and one of them was an assault case wherein actor Armaan Kohli had physically assaulted Sofia Hayat during a task. In December 2013, Armaan was picked by Lonavala Police from the Bigg Boss house for allegedly assaulting co-contestant Sofia Hayat during their stay on the show.

Well, the cops have now decided to reopen the case once again, as eight years after the incident, Sofia got a notice from the Maharashtra police. The former model informed ETimes TV that the Maharashtra police has contacted her and she might travel to India for the case. She told the portal that she has forgiven Armaan Kohli but also wants an example to be set for society.

Sofia Hayat told the portal, "The case is getting reopened after eight years. They are now going back to court. They want to know if I want to continue with the case. It is crazy because they had got everything, the video footage from Bigg Boss but nothing happened. Salman Khan got Armaan Kohli bailed out at that time. But they had the video footage to arrest him and now they want to know if I want to continue with the case which I want to do. So now the case is going to reopen in Mumbai. The truth is never stressful for me. I've forgiven him but I still think that an example needs to be made, he has apologised to me and he did say sorry to me. But everyone needs to know clearly that you can't hit a woman. It has to continue until the law itself in India does something to change the fact that it's not ok to hit a woman. I hope they put some strict laws against violence against women regardless of whether it's a celebrity or not."

For the unversed, Sofia had filed an FIR at the Santacruz police station a week later and he was arrested on the basis of the same. After registering a case, the Mumbai-based police station transferred the complaint to their counterparts in Lonavala, Pune, who conducted a further probe. Armaan Kohli was booked under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman) 506 (criminal intimidation) and 354 a (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code.

It has to be noted that Sofia Hayat was reportedly disappointed with the makers and Salman Khan for not taking a stand for her. Hence, she was also absent from the grand finale of Bigg Boss 7. Let us tell you, she is known for her bold and controversial statements, and fans are eager to know more about the case.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.