Drugs Case: Court Extends NCB Custody Of Armaan Kohli Till September 1

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli and alleged drug peddler Ajay Singh were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on August 28 following a raid at the former's residence in Mumbai. Kohli was booked under sections 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

On Monday (August 30), a special NDPS court extended the NCB custody of Armaan Kohli and Ajay Singh till September 1, 2021. As per a report in Hindu, NCB told the court that it had seized more than one gram of cocaine from the Jaani Dushman actor's house during the raid.

Asking for an extension of their remand, NCB said that it required further custody of both Kohli and Singh for questioning.

Another report in ETimes stated that NCB officials informing that at the time of his arrest on Saturday, Armaan was found in an inebriated condition.

"After the raid, actor Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB. He was then taken to custody for questioning at the NCB office," the tabloid quoted NCB Zonal Director (Mumbai) Sameer Wankhede as saying.

Armaan Kohli is best known for acting in films like Veer, Dushmani, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, LOC: Kargil and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.