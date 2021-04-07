Armaan Kohli’s Younger Brother And Producer Rajkumar Kohli’s Son Rajnish Kohli Passes Away

Veteran director and producer Rajkumar Kohli's son and actor Armaan Kohli's younger brother Rajnish Kohli passed away. He succumbed to unexpected health problems and was 44 years of age. Rajnish was wheel-chair bound and had stayed away from the media glare.

However, his elder brother Armaan took care of him like a son. Rajnish was residing with his father Rajkumar and mother, veteran actor Nishi Kohli in their Juhu residence during his last days. The family had left no stone unturned to cater to the needs of Rajnish, whom they fondly called 'Gogi'.

Rajnish Kohli was known to only the close family members and relatives of the family. Legendary actor Dharmendra and Hera Pheri actor Suniel Shetty were well-acquainted with Rajnish. Apart from them, singer Mika Singh was also aware of him.

Unlike Rajnish whose private life was kept under wraps from the media, his elder brother Armaan was seen in films like Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, LOC: Kargil and others. He also grabbed a lot of attention for his stint on the show Bigg Boss 7. He was in a brief relationship with his co-contestant from the show and actor Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji.