NCB Raids Bigg Boss 7 Contestant And Actor Armaan Kohli's House: Report

Bigg Boss 7 contestant and actor Armaan Kohli has gotten himself embroiled in controversy yet again. According to a news report in India Today, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided the actor's house on an alleged drug-related case on Saturday, August 28. The search at his home is still reportedly underway.

Armaan Kohli was earlier arrested by the Excise Department back in the year 2018. The Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Prem Kahaani actor was arrested for allegedly possessing 41 bottles of scotch whiskey. This was against the law as one is allowed to keep only 12 bottles of alcohol at their home. However, Armaan possessed 41 bottles of alcohol from a foreign brand.

Not only this but the actor was also booked for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend Neeru Randhawa. Armaan Kohli had reportedly absconded for more than a week and was arrested in Lonavala. However, later Randhawa later withdrew her case. The actor was earlier in the news after his younger brother Rajnish Kohli passed away in April 2021.

Armaan Kohli took care of him like a son. Rajnish had been residing with his father Rajkumar and mother, veteran actor Nishi Kohli in their Juhu residence during his last days. The family was leaving no stone unturned to cater to the needs of Rajnish, whom they fondly called 'Gogi'.

Armaan Kohli was seen in films like Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, LOC: Kargil and others. He had grabbed a lot of attention for his stint on the show Bigg Boss 7, making his entry as host Salman Khan's friend. Armaan was in a brief relationship with his Bigg Boss co-contestant from the show, actress Tanishaa Mukerji.