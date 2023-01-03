Post Naresh & Pavitra Lokesh's Wedding News, Pragathi Comments On Having A Companion At This Age!
Actress Pragathi, who has been portraying the characters of a mother and aunt in Telugu movies for over 15 years is an inspiration to many off-screen. The 47-year-old woman is a fitness freak and a fashion enthusiast. She is a single mother and has a successful career spanning the Tamil and Malayalam film industries as well.
Pragathi, who is quite active on social media is the one that never minces words. She is known for speaking her mind and is often a point of discussion and a target for internet trolls. However, Pragathi shrugs all the negativity off and takes trolls in her stride. she continues to post fitness videos in which she showcases her regime and inspires others to lift weights. She also posts dance videos and lifestyle tips.
In light of her industry friends Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh's wedding, actress Pragathi also made some comments about having a companion, especially during the second half of her life while I have been getting opportunities as the main lead.
Pragathi On Second Marriage
Speaking to a news channel about her married life, Pragathi said, 'I was young and naive. I am confident and egoistic. I didn't listen to my mother and got married quite early on age. My decision harmed my life.'
Pragathi About Her Married Life
Pragathi further added, 'To come out of the consequences of a bad decision is also difficult. I regret taking my career for granted during my prime time and now, after having children, I shifted to television and character roles.'
Pragathi On Her Second Marriage
When asked about her plans to re-marry Pragathi said, 'I would say having a companion is more important than getting married. But to find the right person is a challenge. I am particular in a few things and got habituated to living like this. Even if I find someone interesting, I wouldn't adjust now. I'd rather live alone than get into the adjustment cycle again.'
Pragathi on Second Marriage
Pragathi started her career as a heroine in 1994. Until 1997, she was active and worked predominantly in Tamil and Malayalam movies. She then got married and had children. She began her second innings with Superstar Mahesh Babu's Bobby movie, by playing the role of his mother in the film, at an age of 29.
