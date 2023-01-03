Post Naresh & Pavitra Lokesh's Wedding News, Pragathi Comments On Having A Companion At This Age!

Pragathi On Second Marriage

Speaking to a news channel about her married life, Pragathi said, 'I was young and naive. I am confident and egoistic. I didn't listen to my mother and got married quite early on age. My decision harmed my life.'

Pragathi About Her Married Life

Pragathi further added, 'To come out of the consequences of a bad decision is also difficult. I regret taking my career for granted during my prime time and now, after having children, I shifted to television and character roles.'

Advertisement

Pragathi On Her Second Marriage

When asked about her plans to re-marry Pragathi said, 'I would say having a companion is more important than getting married. But to find the right person is a challenge. I am particular in a few things and got habituated to living like this. Even if I find someone interesting, I wouldn't adjust now. I'd rather live alone than get into the adjustment cycle again.'

Pragathi on Second Marriage

Pragathi started her career as a heroine in 1994. Until 1997, she was active and worked predominantly in Tamil and Malayalam movies. She then got married and had children. She began her second innings with Superstar Mahesh Babu's Bobby movie, by playing the role of his mother in the film, at an age of 29.