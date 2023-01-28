'She Demanded Rs 10 Crore & Threatened To Kill Me': VK Naresh On His Estranged Wife Ramya Raghupathi
Tollywood
veteran
actor
VK
Naresh
made
shocking
allegations
about
his
estranged
third
wife
Ramya
Raghupathi.
In
light
of
the
accusations
Ramya
Raghupathi
has
been
making
against
him
through
various
news
channels,
VK
Naresh's
response
came
as
a
shocker
to
the
people
who
are
following
their
issue.
His
version
opened
a
new
chapter
of
speculation
and
discussion.
Ramya
Raghupathi
Ramya
Raghupathi
made
severe
accusations
against
Naresh
saying
that
he
had
multiple
affairs
and
was
always
apologizing
for
the
same
repeatedly.
"He
had
affairs,
and
every
time
I
confronted
him,
he
used
to
touch
my
feet
and
apologize.
My
mother-in-law,
the
late
Vijaya
Nirmala
knew
of
this,
and
she
warned
Naresh
multiple
times.
She
even
threatened
to
have
him
removed
from
the
right
to
her
property."
Ramya
Raghupathi
also
mentioned
that
she
will
not
allow
Naresh-Pavitra's
marriage
as
she
is
keen
on
settling
the
issue
through
court
and
wouldn't
like
a
divorce.
"I
clearly
mentioned
to
Naresh
that
if
we
both
are
going
to
marry,
there
wouldn't
be
any
divorce
as
it
is
a
third
marriage
for
him.
I
want
a
good
future
for
my
child
and
don't
want
a
divorce
to
take
place."
VK
Naresh
Pavitra
Lokesh
In
light
of
these
accusations,
Naresh
recently
spoke
to
the
media
and
stated
that
Ramya
Raghupathi
had
tried
to
have
him
killed
and
threatened
for
an
amount
of
Rs
10
Crore.
"In
2022,
a
few
supari
killer
gangs
have
conducted
a
recce
to
kill
me.
I
have
appealed
to
the
court
about
the
life
threat
I
have.
I
am
harassed
by
her
and
my
phone
was
also
tapped.
I
lodged
a
cyber
complaint
on
her."
VK
Naresh
and
Pavitra
Lokesh
are
set
to
get
married
very
soon,
following
a
relationship
of
four
years.
This
is
the
third
marriage
for
Pavitra
and
the
fourth
one
for
Naresh.
