'Won't Let Naresh-Pavitra Get Married' Actor's 3rd Wife's Surprising Reaction On Their Wedding Announcement

Ramya
Raghupathi,
the
third
wife
of
VK
Naresh
is
making
shocking
revelations
about
her
estranged
husband
Naresh
and
his
would-be
wife
and
live-in
partner
Pavitra
Lokesh.
After
the
senior
couple
came
out
publicly
about
getting
married,
Ramya
Raghupathi
started
giving
out
interviews
to
Telugu
news
portals
on
YouTube.
During
one
such
interview,
when
asked
about
how
she
felt
after
they
announced
the
wedding,
Ramya
said,
"We
are
not
legally
divorced
yet
and
I
will
not
let
him
get
married
to
her."
For
the
first
time,
she
spoke
to
Telugu
media
channels
about
the
issues
she
faced
with
being
VK
Naresh's
third
wife.
Shedding
some
light
on
how
she
happened
to
marry
Naresh
in
the
first
place,
Ramya
mentioned,
We
met
and
then
got
close
to
each
other.
He
came
up
with
a
proposal,
and
after
taking
some
time
to
think
it
over,
I
agreed
to
it.
But
looking
back,
I
feel
like
he
married
me
with
vested
interests.
VK
Naresh
and
Pavitra
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
"A
little
later
on,
I
realized
that
he
had
political
interests
in
getting
married
to
me.
He
bluffed
that
he
is
not
marrying
me
out
of
intention."My
family
believed
otherwise." Naresh
back
then
said,
"I
want
to
get
back
to
doing
films
and
build
my
career.
I
want
to
enjoy
the
bliss
of
marital
life
again."
"After
Vijaya
Nirmala(Naresh's
mother)
auntie's
death,
Naresh
went
ahead
and
publicly
started
moving
out
with
Pavitra,
especially
during
the
MAA
elections.
Vijaya
Nirmala
auntie
made
it
clear
to
Naresh
that
she
wouldn't
give
him
a
penny
if
I
were
harassed,"
added
Ramya.
Story first published: Saturday, January 7, 2023, 13:20 [IST]