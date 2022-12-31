Pavitra Lokesh & Naresh Welcome New Year With A Lip Kiss; Announce Wedding Plans Through A Video
Veteran Tollywood actor VK Naresh AKA Naresh, is finally ready to take the plunge for the fourth time with popular character artist Pavitra Lokesh. The couple was a sensation in Tollywood with their outgoing nature and bold remarks. They have made headlines over a couple of months for murky reasons. But now rumored couple made it official through their social media handles on New Year's Eve.
New Beginnings
Need all your blessings
From us to all of you #HappyNewYear
- Mee #PavitraNaresh." (SIC)
The duo shared a kiss on the occasion and the tweet has been going viral on social media platforms. Check it out here:
Naresh is of 58 years and has three children from his three past marriages. Pavitra Lokesh is also said to have a son and a daughter from his former marriage to Kannada actor and director Suchendra Prasad. She lived in with Suchendra Prasad before getting married and subsequently divorced in 2016. Since 2018, she has been in a relationship with Naresh.
The duo is often spotted together in family events of the Ghattamaneni and other film events including the pre-releases and award ceremonies. The rumours of their courtship began after the pandemic-induced lockdown where Naresh and Pavitra moved in and started living together.
They both hit headlines for their alleged relationship issues. A few months ago, when the duo was enjoying a stay in Mysore, Ramya Raghupathi, the third wife of Naresh, caught them red-handed and attacked Pavitra Lokesh. They have become the talk of the town due to the issue.