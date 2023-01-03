VK Naresh Announces His Fourth Wedding With Pavitra Lokesh; Reveals Why His Earlier Marriages Didn't Last
Veteran actor Vijaya Krishna Naresh AKA VK Naresh and his beau Pavitra Lokesh need no introduction to the people of Telugu states. One of the most sought-after character actors of Tollywood has hit the headlines over the last couple of months for all the wrong reasons and was trolled brutally for their decisions.
Superstar Mahesh Babu's half-brother, Naresh is a proven actor himself and is one of the most bankable heroes of the 80s-90s period. He is the only son of Vijaya Nirmala, who married Krishna Ghattamaneni, father of Mahesh Babu.
Naresh, who is a father of three children from his three earlier marriages is now ready to try his luck for the fourth time. When the actor shared a teaser of their wedding announcement on New Year's day, where he was seen sharing a piece of cake with Pavitra Lokesh and kissing her, his old interview speaking about why he wasn't able to work three marriages, has been doing the rounds on the internet.
Naresh Comments On His Past Marriages
According to Naresh's interview for a popular TV News channel, he said, "Earlier there was one family court to solve familial disputes but now there are about ten. People have changed, many of them are individuals and have separate goals and ideologies. Nuclear families have changed the way of the marriage institution and how people approach it. Individual goals, preferences, and lack of joint families and factors like such have put unnecessary pressure on people which turned out to be a burden on society."
Naresh About His Past Marriages
"In my case, social, emotional, and financial issues have taken a toll on my previous relationships. I have three kids through those marriages and I am still friends with them," added Naresh. His last and third wife was Ramya Raghupathi, with whom Naresh had a murky fight, especially when he was in a hotel with Pavitra Lokesh in Mysore. Although he got divorced from his previous partners, Naresh is always there for his kids.
VK Naresh On His Failed Marriages
I first got married at the age of 19 due to reasons like my mother's health. I don't know anything about marriage then and eventually, we broke up. I decided not to get married again and spent time going deeper into spirituality and social work. However, as destiny has it, I got married again, and due to similar issues of compatibility, we got separated.
Naresh And Third Wife Ramya Raghupathi
Later, I got married to Ramya Raghupathi, a relative of politician Raghuveera Reddy. That ended up as a disaster and took an ugly turn. But after the episode, I met Pavitra Lokesh on the shooting sets. "We have worked together on several films where we got to know each other. I have traveled enough with her and feel confident about spending my life with her," said Naresh.
Pavitra Lokesh & Naresh Wedding Bells
The duo has appeared in several movies together as wife and husband and worked together most of the time. They started living together since the pandemic and have been active in family gatherings. They are going to tie the nuptial knot before summer of 2023.