VK Naresh Announces His Fourth Wedding With Pavitra Lokesh; Reveals Why His Earlier Marriages Didn't Last

Naresh Comments On His Past Marriages

According to Naresh's interview for a popular TV News channel, he said, "Earlier there was one family court to solve familial disputes but now there are about ten. People have changed, many of them are individuals and have separate goals and ideologies. Nuclear families have changed the way of the marriage institution and how people approach it. Individual goals, preferences, and lack of joint families and factors like such have put unnecessary pressure on people which turned out to be a burden on society."

Naresh About His Past Marriages

"In my case, social, emotional, and financial issues have taken a toll on my previous relationships. I have three kids through those marriages and I am still friends with them," added Naresh. His last and third wife was Ramya Raghupathi, with whom Naresh had a murky fight, especially when he was in a hotel with Pavitra Lokesh in Mysore. Although he got divorced from his previous partners, Naresh is always there for his kids.

VK Naresh On His Failed Marriages

I first got married at the age of 19 due to reasons like my mother's health. I don't know anything about marriage then and eventually, we broke up. I decided not to get married again and spent time going deeper into spirituality and social work. However, as destiny has it, I got married again, and due to similar issues of compatibility, we got separated.

Naresh And Third Wife Ramya Raghupathi

Later, I got married to Ramya Raghupathi, a relative of politician Raghuveera Reddy. That ended up as a disaster and took an ugly turn. But after the episode, I met Pavitra Lokesh on the shooting sets. "We have worked together on several films where we got to know each other. I have traveled enough with her and feel confident about spending my life with her," said Naresh.

Pavitra Lokesh & Naresh Wedding Bells

The duo has appeared in several movies together as wife and husband and worked together most of the time. They started living together since the pandemic and have been active in family gatherings. They are going to tie the nuptial knot before summer of 2023.