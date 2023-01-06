Ramya Raghupathi: "He Cried, Touched My Feet & Begged Forgiveness After His Affairs Were Exposed."

VK
Naresh
and
Pavitra
Lokesh
are
trending
over
a
couple
of
days
after
they
announced
their
wedding
through
a
lip
lock
video.
Even
before
that,
Tollywood's
veteran
actor
who
was
in
news
for
his
live-in
relationship
and
three
failed
marriages
is
all
over
the
news
for
being
caught
red-handed
with
Pavitra
in
a
hotel
at
Mysore,
by
Ramya
Raghupathi.
Post
the
wedding
announcement,
social
media
sites,
and
YouTube
news
channels
are
busy
telecasting
interviews
of
Naresh's
third
wife
Ramya
Raghupathi.
According
to
her
words,
she
was
always
willing
to
put
up
with
Naresh
and
never
wanted
divorce
and
alimony.
"I
don't
want
my
son
to
go
through
this
and
become
a
product
of
broken
marriage," she
said.
Elaborating
further,
Ramya
said,
"I
want
my
married
life
and
husband
back.
I
still
stand
by
it.
He
has
plans
for
settling
down
with
another
woman
but
I
leave
it
to
his
conscience.
I
will
see
if
he
ever
comes
to
self-realization."
When
asked
about
her
divorce
proceedings,
she
mentioned,
"I
leave
it
to
him.
There
is
one
judiciary
here
and
one
there,
and
he
is
answerable
to
both
courts
and
himself."
Clarifying
further
about
alimony,
she
confirmed,
"I
never
asked
for
divorce
and
alimony.
I
did
ask
for
maintenance
because
I
have
a
son
from
him.
Money
is
not
an
angle
and
is
not
the
primary
element
in
this
whole
scenario," she
added.
Throwing
some
light
on
Naresh's
character,
she
said,
"When
we
got
married,
I
told
him,
there
will
not
be
a
divorce.
You
had
been
married
twice
already,
and
if
there
was
anything
to
go
wrong,
there
wouldn't
be
a
divorce.
I
know
about
his
relationships,
one-night
stands,
and
everything.
I
acted
like
a
mother
figure
to
him."
VK
Naresh,
Pavitra
Lokesh
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Ramya
continued,
"He
used
to
beg
for
forgiveness
whenever
I
came
to
know
of
his
affairs.
He
cried,
touched
my
feet,
and
apologized
for
everything.
All
this
was
a
routine
affair."
VK
Naresh
and
Pavitra
Lokesh
are
all
set
to
tie
the
knot
early
this
year
and
announced
the
same
with
a
video
that
went
viral
on
New
Year's
day.
The
wedding
announcement
teaser
took
everyone
by
surprise.
