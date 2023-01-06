Ramya Raghupathi: "He Cried, Touched My Feet & Begged Forgiveness After His Affairs Were Exposed."

Ramya Raghupathi Photo Credit: Gallery

VK Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh are trending over a couple of days after they announced their wedding through a lip lock video. Even before that, Tollywood's veteran actor who was in news for his live-in relationship and three failed marriages is all over the news for being caught red-handed with Pavitra in a hotel at Mysore, by Ramya Raghupathi.

Post the wedding announcement, social media sites, and YouTube news channels are busy telecasting interviews of Naresh's third wife Ramya Raghupathi.

According to her words, she was always willing to put up with Naresh and never wanted divorce and alimony. "I don't want my son to go through this and become a product of broken marriage," she said.

Elaborating further, Ramya said, "I want my married life and husband back. I still stand by it. He has plans for settling down with another woman but I leave it to his conscience. I will see if he ever comes to self-realization."

When asked about her divorce proceedings, she mentioned, "I leave it to him. There is one judiciary here and one there, and he is answerable to both courts and himself."

Clarifying further about alimony, she confirmed, "I never asked for divorce and alimony. I did ask for maintenance because I have a son from him. Money is not an angle and is not the primary element in this whole scenario," she added.

Throwing some light on Naresh's character, she said, "When we got married, I told him, there will not be a divorce. You had been married twice already, and if there was anything to go wrong, there wouldn't be a divorce. I know about his relationships, one-night stands, and everything. I acted like a mother figure to him."

Ramya continued, "He used to beg for forgiveness whenever I came to know of his affairs. He cried, touched my feet, and apologized for everything. All this was a routine affair."

VK Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh are all set to tie the knot early this year and announced the same with a video that went viral on New Year's day. The wedding announcement teaser took everyone by surprise.